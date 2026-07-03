Who are Gary Siders Jr and Elizabeth Siders? Ohio couple charged in stunning kid endangerment case

4 individuals are dealing with major charges after 16 kids were discovered in “horrendous” conditions at a home in Vinton County, Ohio. Here’s what we understand about 2 of the suspects, Gary Siders Jr and Elizabeth Siders. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Gary and Elizabeth Siders are among four people charged with multiple child endangerment counts. (Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/07/02/400x225/Southeastern_Ohio_Regional_Jail_1783034850148_1783034864486_ac4b28d4-8e62-4e29-bf4e-7a7467800fda.png"alt ="Gary and Elizabeth Siders are among four people charged with multiple child endangerment counts. (Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail)"title ="Gary and Elizabeth Siders are among four people charged with multiple child endangerment counts. (Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Gary and Elizabeth Siders are amongst 4 individuals charged with several kid endangerment counts. (Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail)

Who are Gary Siders Jr and Elizabeth Siders? According to WOWK 13, marital relationship records from the Mason County Courthouse in West Virginia reveal that Gary Siders Jr who is now 36 and Elizabeth Siders who is now 33, were wed on March 31, 2008, when they were 18 and 15 years of ages.

The records state Elizabeth’s moms and dads, Brian Ray Russell and Lori Ann Raines and then-Circuit Court Judge David Nibert offered approval for the marital relationship. At the time, both resided in Gallia County in Ohio, simply 2 homes apart. The records likewise reveal that Gary had actually finished ninth grade and Elizabeth had actually finished 8th grade.

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What held true about Gary Siders Jr, Elizabeth Siders, Gary Siders Sr who is now 73, and Christina Siders who is now 67, each face 16 counts of kid threatening after authorities discovered 16 kids in major medical condition throughout a search of a home on Ohmer Street in Hamden, Ohio.

All 4 were apprehended on Tuesday and pleaded innocent throughout their court look on Wednesday. The judge set bond at $300,000 money or surety for each accused. They were likewise purchased to have no contact with one another or the kids and anybody launched on bond needs to use a GPS keep track of.

According to WOWK 13, each kid endangerment charge brings a possible jail sentence of 2 to 12 years if the offenders are founded guilty.

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What authorities have actually stated According to WOWK 13, Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson, Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain and Vinton County Prosecutor William Archer stated the case is not associated with human trafficking. Archer explained it as an “intra-family” scenario and stated there is no risk to the neighborhood.

Authorities likewise stated the suspects are not from Vinton County and had actually been taking a trip. Wilson stated the household has ties to Gallia County and had actually likewise resided in Pike County, Jackson County and Wisconsin before remaining in Vinton County for about 4 years. He likewise verified that the kids were not registered in school.

Archer stated private investigators had actually not yet had the ability to consult with the kids, who vary in age from 20 months to 18 years. The criminal problems list kids aged 18, 16, 15, 14, 13, 11, 9, 8, 6, 5, 2 4-year-olds and 2 20-month-old twins. Authorities have actually not validated who the kids’s moms and dads are or whether they all have the exact same moms and dads, based on WOWK 13.

Wilson called the scene the worst he had actually ever experienced in his profession, explaining what he discovered as “pure evil.”

“Some of these kids could not even speak,” Wilson stated. “This is dreadful. They actually, they appeared like practically feral animals; it was horrible. When we’re talking reading, composing and education, we’re talking an entire other level of expectations here. It’s difficult enough simply to get these kids to be able to – the 18-year-old can’t spell her name.”