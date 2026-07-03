FKA Twigs Hosts a Rooftop Dance Battle With Lil Yachty in ‘On Your Mind’ Video

Branches composed the track after a wedding rehearsal for a 2025 trip and Coachella efficiency were postponed over visa issues

When FKA Twigs composed her newest single,” On Your Mind, “with Lil Yachty, it wanted a dance practice session ahead of the U.S. leg of herEusexuatrip and an extremely expected Coachella efficiency in 2025, neither of which took place when she believed they would. Both were held off due to visa problems, and the single was born from Twigs’ hope that it would in some way come together in the end.

It did, ultimately, and the Jordan Hemingway-directed video is an ode to remaining in movement even when it would make good sense to stop. In the clip, Twigs and Yachty host a roof dance fight. As they move through the streets, interacting entirely through motion, the electronic camera cuts to a lot more bodies heaving, stumbling, and squirming.

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” It continues to surprise me how discomfort can manifest into the hardest and most blissful sonics,”Twigs shared in a declaration about the tune.”I believe making tunes like this keeps me on my toes and advises me that I am not in control.”

“On Your Mind”is the very first release from Twigs because in 2015, when she sharedEusexua Afterglow.. Ever since, she has actually finished both theEusexuatrip and the Body High Tour. She likewise lastly made it to Coachella. “Twigs pressed herself to the verge throughout the 75-minute set, tossing her body into her signature pole dances, however likewise spinning on top of another dancer throughout “Love Crimes,” wielding a sword, and carrying out as though the music and feeling were attempting to claw out of her body,”Wanderercomposed in an evaluation of the fascinating set.

The set was born from the very same objective that caused the production of “On Your Mind.” “Going on trip the last month and watching out into the audience, I’ve not actually seen fans or individuals that are simply type of into my music,” Twigs stated at Coachella. “What I’ve seen is neighborhood. I’m keeping an eye out into the crowd tonight and I see the very same thing. I believe that everyone are here this evening due to the fact that we wish to grow, due to the fact that our company believe in ourselves, since we’re creative, due to the fact that we have an expression, since we’re here versus all chances.”

From Wanderer United States.