Spider-Man: Brand New Day still Upgraded on : 03 Jul 2026, 10:32 am Star Tom Holland and director Destin Daniel Cretton just recently discussed the modifications in the brand-new Spider-Man match in their approaching movie. Speaking in a current interview, Holland highlighted the techie modifications and the adjustments to the outfit that pay a homage to the ones used by previous Spider-Man characters, played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. “When we decided that we are going to make Spider-Man: Brand New Day, we said, ‘What if we made a suit that was a homage to Tobey’s and Andrew’s designs, because now my Peter Parker has met those guys. So we kind of created a ‘Spider Child’ of all three costumes,” Holland informed ScreenTime Holland included, “Everything had to fit into the world of Peter Parker, and we went back to that ‘dumpster diver’ kit that retrofits all tech.”

On the other hand, director Destin Daniel Cretton discussed the effect of the modifications to the superhero outfit on how it looks onscreen and feels. “I think is beautiful in its simplicity. The suit does have a bit of a tactile feel to it. We are embracing the folds, the ring holes, when it moves, it is actually material. We can see the human beneath the material,” the filmmaker stated.

On the other hand, Holland included, “It gave a purpose to why the suit looks the way it does.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Includes Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Michael Mando as Scorpion, and Marvin Jones III as Lonnie Lincoln/Tombstone. The cast consists of Sadie Sink, Tramell Tillman, and Liza Colon-Zayas. The movie is slated for a July 30 release in India.