A still from Anne Hathaway’s The End of Oak Street Upgraded on : 03 Jul 2026, 10:28 am Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor’s upcoming movie Completion of Oak Street has actually locked a release date for India. The sci-fi drama thriller composed and directed by David Robert Mitchell, focuses on her household browsing their brand-new, frightening environments after a cosmic occasion transportations their rural community to the pre-historic age filled with dinosaurs and other harmful animals. Warner Bros. India made the statement on Friday. The studio revealed 5 brand-new character posters for the movie, which will be launched in movie theaters and IMAX in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The movie’s plotline checks out, “After a mysterious cosmic event rips Oak Street from suburbia and transports their neighborhood to someplace unknown, the Platt family soon discovers that their very survival depends on them sticking together as they navigate their now unrecognisable surroundings.”

Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor, the movie likewise stars Maisy Stella and Christian Convery.

The upcoming film is produced by JJ Abrams, Hannah Minghella, Jon Cohen, David Robert Mitchell, Matt Jackson and Tommy Harper. Chris Bender, Jake Weiner, Joanne Lee and Leeann Stonebreaker are executive manufacturers on the movie which has cinematography by Michael Gioulakis.Completion of Oak Streethas production style by Maya Shimoguchi, modifying by John Axelrad and music by Michael Giacchino.

Completion of Oak Street hits theatres in India on August 14.

Before Completion of Oak StreetAnne Hathaway has the much-anticipated The Odyssey from well-known filmmaker Christopher Nolan, getting ready for release on July 17.