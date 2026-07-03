Japan – Hitachi Rail completes acquisition of Clever Devices, expanding its portfolio of multi-modal transport solutions

Hitachi Rail completes acquisition of Clever Devices, expanding its portfolio of multi-modal transport solutions



– Clever Devices , the leading intelligent transportation technology provider, is from today a Hitachi Group Company

– With projected 2026 revenues of over $220 m, the deal extends Hitachi Rail’s footprint across public mobility while strengthening its North American business

– The deal expands Hitachi’s offering under HMAX Mobility, bringing AI to multimodal transportation networks, and creating a new capability alongside the HMAX for Rail digital asset management platform



NEW YORK, July 2, 2026 – (JCN Newswire) – Hitachi Rail has successfully completed the acquisition of Clever Devices, a leading U.S.-based provider of Intelligent Transportation Systems for transit agencies around the world.

Clever Devices is recognized for its pioneering technology solutions that enhance fleet management, passenger experience and operational efficiency for mass transit agencies. The company has offices across the United States, Europe and South America.

The acquisition of a company with deep digital expertise and projected 2026 revenues of over $220 million enables Hitachi Rail to reflect the increasing demand for more integrated transportation systems. With completion of the transaction, Hitachi Rail extends its footprint beyond rail into multimodal mobility and further strengthens its presence in North America.

With over 600 employees and a customer base that includes 8 of the 10 largest North American transit agencies, Clever Devices has a strong track record of innovation and delivery. Its Intelligent Transport System (ITS) solutions are a critical enabler of increased public transport usage, improving the accuracy of information and boosting service punctuality. These solutions are deployed across public mobility systems, including buses as well as railways. In addition to its strong North American presence, Clever Devices has achieved substantial growth in markets such as Brazil and Chile, as well as in Europe, including Italy.

Clever Devices portfolio of onboard and centralised data solutions augments Hitachi’s HMAX Mobility suite of physical AI solutions, bringing enhanced functionality and benefits for customers across public transport systems globally.

HMAX for Rail sits as part of HMAX Mobility â€‹ and is Hitachi Rail’s digital asset management platform that optimizes railway performance by connecting data from fleets of trains, signalling assets and infrastructure to create an operational twin of rail systems. It combines advanced sensor technology, rail expertise, AI and edge computing to maximize performance, extend asset life and optimize costs.

Giuseppe Marino, Group CEO, Hitachi Rail, said:â€‹

“This is a key step in advancing our strategy to drive the digital transformation of public transport. We are combining Clever Devices’ strong capabilities in intelligent transportation systems with our global reach and HMAX Mobility suite of solutions. With this acquisition, we are broadening our scope beyond rail, strengthening our footprint in North America, and laying the platform to help cities develop more integrated, sustainable and efficient transportation networks.”

As part of the integration, where he led the launch of Hitachi’s Industrial AI portfolio. As CEO, Frank will focus on accelerating growth, strengthening market positioning and driving long-term value creation for the Clever Devices business.

Frank Antonysamy, CEO, Clever Devices, a Hitachi Group Company, said:â€‹

“Joining Clever Devices at this important moment is a great opportunity. As part of Hitachi Rail, we are well positioned to leverage Hitachi’s investments in HMAX and more than 115 years of OT expertise, to accelerate innovation, expand our global reach and deliver enhanced value to transit agencies and passengers through our advanced digital mobility solutions”

Hitachi Rail’s growing footprint in North America is underlined by recent investments including the $110m opening of its digital factory in Hagerstown, Maryland, and a CA$30m investment in a new Canadian headquarters.

Hitachi Rail collaborated with SSIB, Hitachi’s Strategic Social Innovation Business Unit, on the acquisition, supporting the One Hitachi initiative and creating further opportunities across the mobility sector. The business will also benefit from the wider digital expertise of Hitachi Group companies, including Hitachi Digital, GlobalLogic and Hitachi Digital Services.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi aims to be a global leader in continuously transforming social infrastructure through digital , contributing to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates worldwide across four sectors – Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries – as well as a Strategic SIB Business Unit focused on new growth areas . With Lumada at its core, Hitachi creates value by combining data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY 202 5 (ended March 31, 202 6 ) totaled 10,586 .7 billion yen, with 6 06 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 2 9 0,000 employees worldwide. Visit us at www.hitachi.com .

About Hitachi Rail

Hitachi Rail is committed to driving the transition to sustainable mobility and has a clear focus on partnering with customers to rethink mobility. Its mission is to help every passenger, customer, and community enjoy the benefits of more connected, smooth, and sustainable transportation. With a turnover of more than €7 billion and 24,000 employees in more than 50 countries, Hitachi Rail is a reliable partner for the world’s best transport companies. The company’s presence is global, but the company is local, with success based on developing local talent and investing in people and communities. Its international expertise and experience covers every part of urban ecosystems, main lines and freight railways, from high – quality production and maintenance of rolling stock to digital signaling, payment systems and smart operations. Hitachi Rail, famous for Japan’s iconic high -speed train, leverages the digital and artificial intelligence expertise of Hitachi Group companies to accelerate innovation and develop new technologies. For more information, visit hitachirail.com