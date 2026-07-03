Mohanlal-Dileesh Pothan movie entitled Nedumkandam Miracle

Mohanlal. Nedumkandam Miracle Poster, Dileesh Pothan (L-R) Upgraded on : 03 Jul 2026, 12:02 pm After an extended wait, Mohanlal’s much-anticipated movie with director Dileesh Pothan was formally revealed on Friday. Entitled Nedumkandam Miracleit is produced by Achu Baby John, the child of Kerala State Minister Shibu Baby John. The latter had previously co-produced Mohanlal’s Malaikottai Vaaliban Nedumkandam Miracle was revealed with a movement poster including a guy, 2 ladies, and a number of kids, without exposing their faces.

The movie is collectively scripted by Syam Pushkaran and Paulson Skaria. While this is Syam’s 4th succeeding cooperation with Dileesh after Maheshinte Prathikaaram, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum (credited for imaginative instructions and discussions), and Jojithis is Paulson’s first association with the writer-director duo. Paulson is kept in mind for co-writing Neymar, Kaathal: The Core, and Athiradi.

Dileesh has actually likewise kept his regular partner Shyju Khalid as the cinematographer for his brand-new movie. The technical team likewise has other popular names, consisting of music director Sushin Shyam, editor Saiju Sreedharan, production designer Ajayan Chalissery, outfit designer Mashar Hamsa, and makeup artist Ronex Xavier.

Mohanlal is presently dealing with Athimanoharam with Thudarum director Tharun Moorthy. The movie, which includes the star in a policeman’s function after a long period of time, is slated for release on December 24. The star has actually likewise signed a movie, tentatively entitled L 367with Meppadiyan director Vishnu Mohan, which is stated to be based upon Operation Ganga, an evacuation objective performed by the Indian federal government to save its residents stranded in neighbouring nations of Ukraine throughout the Russian intrusion.

A movie with Priyadarshan is likewise on the cards for the star.