Books

Business 2nd single from Ashok Galla’s VISA revealed By Correspondent - 141

Upgraded on : 03 Jul 2026, 12:08 pm Star Ashok Galla, child of political leader and business person Jay Galla, made his acting launching with Hero (2022), followed by Devaki Nandana Vasudeva (2024). He is now preparing for his 3rd movie, VISA– Vintara Saradagawhich is set versus the background of Telugu trainees in the United States. Directed by debutant Udbhav Raghu, the movie stars Sri Gouri Priya as the female lead. After launching the very first single a couple of weeks earlier, the makers have actually now revealed the 2nd tune, ‘Chingari’Wonderfully rendered by Sid Sriram and Lipsika, the tune is made up by Vijai Bulganin, who is understood for his emotional musical structures. Penned by Sanare, ‘Chingari’ catches the peaceful discomfort and yearning of love with poetic simpleness. The lyrics magnificently depict feelings that words typically stop working to reveal, while the music improves the tune’s psychological depth.

VISA– Vintara Saradaga has actually been creating favorable buzz with each advertising property. The teaser satisfied audiences with its revitalizing take on NRI life, while the very first single, ‘Anaga Anaga America’ended up being popular for its memorable tune and vibrant ambiance. The tune completely caught the dreams, goals and feelings of Telugu trainees pursuing college in the United States.

With ‘Chingari’the makers have actually exposed the movie’s romantic side. The relaxing tune and wholehearted lyrics have actually currently struck home with listeners, contributing to the growing anticipation surrounding the movie.

Directed by Udbhav Raghu, the movie includes Ashok Galla and Sri Gouri Priya in the lead functions, while Rahul Vijay, Shivathmika Rajasekhar, Satya, Viva Harsha and Gundu Sudarshan play essential supporting characters.