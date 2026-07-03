Reviving pre-loved sarees

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Young Indians(Yi) Trivandrum has actually released ‘Saree to Sanchi,’a flagship environment modification project for changing pre-loved sarees into environmentally friendly marathon bags for the Kovalam Marathon 2026 that it arranges.

The project was formally introduced throughout the ‘National Climate Summit’ at Auroville, Puducherry.

Through ‘Saree to Sanchi,’ Yi chapters throughout the nation will mobilise members and neighborhoods to contribute pre-loved sarees, providing a brand-new function while promoting sustainable living, motivating fabric reuse, and minimizing material waste.

Gathered sarees will be centrally processed by the Yi Trivandrum group and dispersed to rural females self-help groups and ladies from fishing neighborhoods through a non-governmental organisation Sustera and the National Career Service Centre for Differently Abled (NCSCDA) for sewing. These groups will change the sarees into handmade marathon bags, developing income chances and creating extra earnings for underserved neighborhoods.

The effort is anticipated to turn into one of the biggest community-led fabric reuse projects carried out by Young Indians, uniting ecological duty, ladies’s empowerment, and social addition under a single nationwide motion, a declaration from the motion stated.

The project intends to gather sarees from females leaders, business owners, experts, artists, teachers, and changemakers from throughout India.

The collection drive will continue till August 1, after which the bags will be handcrafted and made prepared for circulation throughout the Kovalam Marathon 2026 on September 13.

For information, link through WhatsApp at +91 95629 07175.