Lady, motorist reserved for utilizing phony number plate to avert traffic challans in Hyderabad

The female’s Honda City(on the right)was taken by the Hyderabad Traffic Police for having a phony number plate as that of the initial automobile.|Picture Credit: By Arrangement

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A string of traffic challans released to the incorrect sedan owner led Hyderabad authorities to find a vehicle owner who had actually apparently been plying the car with a phony registration number for almost 3 years to avert enforcement.

The case appeared after Mohd Qutubuddin Sanjary, a citizen of Shahalibanda, grumbled that he had actually been getting e-challans for traffic offenses at Falaknuma and Narsingi, although his black Honda City had actually not been at those places. His automobile bears the registration number AP 09 BV 5544.

Traffic cops very first validated Sanjary’s automobile information, consisting of the registration certificate, engine number and chassis number, all of which matched the authorities records. With the real lorry eliminated, detectives started tracing the vehicle seen in the challan images.

Their probe led them to another black Honda City at Epic Rivera Apartments, where they discovered that a female local was utilizing a comparable lorry showing the very same registration number. Throughout the examination into among the Falaknuma infractions, authorities determined a momentary chauffeur who had actually lagged the wheel and got the apartment or condo’s address.

When officers took a look at the automobile at the police headquarters, they discovered that although it brought registration number AP 09 BV 5544 and its residents produced a copy of the registration certificate bearing that number, the engine and chassis numbers did not match the authorities records. More confirmation exposed that the car’s initial registration number was AP 31 BP 7979.

Cops determined the residents as B. Karuna, 35, a homeowner of Kokapet, and chauffeur B. Naveen Kumar, 30. Throughout questioning, Karuna supposedly admitted that she had actually intentionally changed the initial registration plate with AP 09 BV 5544 to prevent traffic challans.

According to private investigators, the vehicle had actually been driven with the phony registration plate given that 2023. Throughout that duration, 7 traffic challans were provided versus the cloned registration number, with 4 of them having actually currently been paid.

The automobile was taken and turned over to Malakpet police headquarters. A case has actually been signed up versus the duo under Sections 318( 4) and 319( 2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 158 checked out with Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act. More examination is underway.