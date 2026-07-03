Kalaburagi court sentences 30-year-old male to 20 years jail time in POCSO case

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The Additional District and Sessions(Special POCSO) Court FTSC-1 has actually sentenced a 30-year-old male to 20 years of strenuous jail time for kidnaping and consistently raping a 17-year-old lady. The found guilty, determined as Nandappa, kid of Mahadev Kattimani, is a homeowner of Rustampur town in Chincholi taluk, Kalaburagi.

Justice S.L. Chavan pronounced the judgment, discovering the implicated guilty under pertinent areas of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the prosecution, the victim’s moms and dads worked as labourers at a polishing centre in Kallur Road town, falling under the jurisdiction of the Miriyan Police Station. The found guilty had actually befriended the small lady and drew her under the pretext of love and marital relationship.

On the night of February 14, 2025, the implicated abducted the victim from her home. Before this, he had actually presumably required himself upon her on 3 to 4 events when she was alone in your home, totally mindful that she was a small.

The examination was finished, and the chargesheet was submitted by the PSI of Miriyan Police Station, Madivalappa, and Circle Inspector Kapiladev. Authorities workers Lakshmikanth and Parashuram contributed in appropriately producing the witnesses before the court. Unique Public Prosecutor Shanthaveera B. Thuppad argued the case successfully on behalf of the State, effectively showing the regret of the implicated through strong review and documentary proof.

The court sentenced the found guilty to 20 years of extensive jail time and enforced a fine of 25,000 under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, with a sentence of 6 months of basic jail time for defaulting on the payment. He was likewise fined an extra 25,000 under Section 332(b) of the BNS. Stopping working to pay the exact same would bring in another 3 months of basic jail time.

The court likewise directed the Legal Services Authority to supply settlement of 5,00,000 to the victim within one month from the date of the judgment.