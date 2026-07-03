Anglers require month-to-month complaint redress conference in Thoothukudi

District Collector Vishu Mahajan dealing with the anglers’s complaint redress conference

in Thoothukudi Collectorate on Friday.|Image Credit: RAJESH N

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Anglers in Thoothukudi district have actually advised the district administration to perform complaint redress conferences monthly rather of when in every 3 months.

The issue was raised at the anglers’s complaint redress conference held at the district Collectorate on Friday. District Collector Vishu Mahajan commanded the conference.

Throughout the conference, anglers raised numerous problems and needs. They looked for the building of a ‘T’ shaped jetty at Mathavanayakkar nest in Therespuram to allow the safe berthing of fishing boats. They likewise asked for the setup of high mast lights and security video cameras in the location.

Mentioning that the complaints redress conference was presently held as soon as every 3 months, the anglers worried that this avoids them from reporting concerns and getting prompt services. They required that the conference be performed on a regular monthly basis.

The anglers likewise advised the authorities to speed up the conclusion of the groyne task in Punnaikayal and right away carry out dredging operate in the location. Homeowners from Punnaikayal looked for the building and construction of a protective wall to avoid rainwater flooding the town.

The anglers even more specified that the fishlanding task at Tharuvaikulam had actually been stalled and required that the work be resumed instantly. They likewise asked for the moving of the trash discarding lawn working near the Tharuvaikulam fishing harbour and the facility of diesel bunk in the location.

Other needs, consisting of the building and construction of a groyne at Singithurai and arrangement of safeguarded drinking water to Alandhalai fishing town, were likewise raised at the conference.

Anglers from Pazhayakayal pointed out that extreme sand build-up along the coast was triggering troubles for fishing activities and asked for proper action to resolve the problem.

Reacting to the needs, Mr. Mahajan and other department authorities stated that all demands would be taken a look at and suitable procedures will be taken. Concerning the dredging work at Punnaikayal, the Collector stated that a group from IIT-Madras had actually currently carried out a research study which the work would begin within a couple of days.