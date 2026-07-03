Hong Kong – LCSD’s brand-new procedures to fight promoting activities to work from July 7

LCSD’s brand-new procedures to fight promoting activities to work from July 7 ***************************************************************************

The Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) advises SmartPLAY users that with impact from next Tuesday (July 7), they can log into the My SmartPLAY mobile app through “iAM Smart” from 7am every day and delight in top priority reservations of centers offered within 7 days. This brand-new step leverages the authentication function of “iAM Smart” to reinforce the confirmation of the identity of leisure and sports facilities/venues hirers, even more combating the unauthorised transfer of reservations of these facilities/venues (typically described as promoting activities). As “iAM Smart” is for usage by individuals aged 11 or above, the SmartPLAY mobile app will stay available for users aged under 11 to make reservations from 7am every day.

SmartPLAY users not planning to utilize “iAM Smart” can continue to log into the My SmartPLAY mobile app, the main SmartPLAY site, clever self-service stations or service counters at numerous leisure locations to make reservations from 7.15 am every day.

The LCSD highly motivates SmartPLAY users aged 11 or above to sign up as “iAM Smart” users for making top priority reservations of leisure and sports facilities/venues from 7am every day. Members of the general public who want to sign up as “iAM Smart” users, or comprehend the treatments of identity authentication of SmartPLAY users through “iAM Smart”might describe the Annex.

The LCSD as soon as again advises SmartPLAY users not to allow any 3rd party to utilize their “iAM Smart” accounts, and not to offer their account details to promotes for making reservations. Any users who have actually ever utilized promoting services or offered their account details to others must alter their passwords as quickly as possible. The LCSD will continue to strictly implement the Conditions of Use of SmartPLAY. For any users who breach the conditions worried by utilizing computer system programs or automated tools to make reservations or disrupt the regular operation of the system, no matter whether they have actually logged into the SmartPLAY system through “iAM Smart” and whether any reservation or deal has actually been made, the LCSD will suspend their represent 360 days with no previous notification.