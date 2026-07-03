Graphene Manufacturing Group Provides Quarterly ATM Sales Update

Brisbane, Queensland–(ACN Newswire – July 2, 2026) – Graphene Manufacturing Group Limited (TSXV: GMG) (“GMG” or the “Company“offers a quarterly upgrade with regard to the Company’s formerly revealed “at-the-market” equity program (the “ATM Program“released on July 11, 2025. The ATM Program enables the Company to release and offer, from time to time, as much as C$ 20,000,000 of its regular shares (“Ordinary Shares“from treasury to the general public, at the Company’s discretion, pursuant to an equity circulation arrangement in between the Company and Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation (the “Agent“.

Throughout the quarterly duration ended June 30, 2026, the Company provided an overall of 193,500 Ordinary Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV“at a typical rate of C$ 2.57038 per share under the ATM Program, offering gross profits of C$ 497,368.65. Commissions of C$ 14,921.06 were paid to the Agent in relation to these circulations, leading to net profits to the Company of C$ 482,447.59.

For more information on the ATM Program, see the Company’s press release dated July 11, 2025.

About GMG www.graphenemg.com

GMG is a clean-technology business which looks for to provide energy conserving and energy storage options, made it possible for by graphene, consisting of that made internal by means of an exclusive production procedure.

GMG has actually established an exclusive production procedure to disintegrate gas (i.e. methane) into its aspects, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some recurring hydrocarbon gases. This procedure produces high quality, low expense, scalable, ‘tuneable’ and low/no impurity graphene appropriate for usage in clean-technology and other applications. The Company’s present focus is to de-risk and establish industrial scale-up abilities, and safe and secure market applications.

In the energy cost savings section, GMG has actually concentrated on graphene improved heating, ventilation and cooling (“HVAC-R”covering (or energy-saving paint), lubes and fluids. In the energy storage section, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial backing from the Australian Government to advance R&D and commercialization of G+AI Batteries.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is specified in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept duty for the adequacy or precision of this press release.

To see the source variation of this news release, please go to https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303692



Subject: Press release summary