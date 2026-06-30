Whatever We Know About ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’

The open-world criminal activity video game only simply released pre-sale, however there’s plenty to evaluate from what we currently understand

It’s been 13 long years because that lastGrand Theft Autovideo game, and a lot has actually altered. BecauseGTA Vreleased in 2013 on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, there’ve been 2 complete console generations (hell, 4 presidencies and 30 MCU motion pictures too), however the video gaming landscape itself has actually moved. While open-world video games likeGTAwere rarer at that time, most blockbuster video games today have some kind of massive expedition, and the increase of live-service titles likeFortniteandCall of Duty: Warzonehave actually made big-event video games less of a focus as gamers are drawn into yearslong fascinations and the sluggish IV drip of seasonal updates.

GTAnever ever actually disappeared. A lot of fans may’ve ended up the video game’s single-player mode well over a years back,GTA Onlinehas actually grown, continuing to attract over 20 million active users monthly. Where lots of franchises may’ve lost their appeal or buzz after such a prolonged wait, the continuous cultural prominence of the series has actually made sure that anticipation forGrand Theft Auto VIis at an all-time high.

What will the video game eventually look like? In spite of leakages and a regulated drip of details from the designers at Rockstar Games, extremely little is understood about howGTA VIwill move the series forward or alter its reliable formula.

Set up to be launched on Nov. 19, 2026,GTA VIstays in numerous methods a secret. With pre-orders now formally live, more details has actually emerged. Here’s whatever we presently understand aboutGrand Theft Auto VI

The setting

Formally revealed in February 2022 after years of reports, information aboutGTA VIended up being public following an enormous leakage that September, exposing the video game’s place and modern-day setting. Later on validated by Rockstar in the video game’s very first trailer in December 2023,GTA VIsees gamers go back to Vice City, the Miami-inspired area initially seen in 2002’sGrand Theft Auto: Vice City

Initially launched for the PlayStation 2,Vice Citywas a prequel to 2001’sGrand Theft Auto IIIand acted as a duration piece embeded in 1986. Its Miami-coded area and tone was greatly influenced by the television seriesMiami Viceand numerous movies set in the neon soaked, cocaine-fueled 1980s. Any connection to plot or characters from that video game is unidentified, however going back to Vice City in the modern enables Rockstar to play in an extremely various sandbox than previously.

The video game’s 2 trailers satirize lots of Florida-isms with crazy characters like the double hammer-wielding lady, a sunburned male watering his yard in a speedo, and spring breakers and residents partying greatly by swank swimming pools and muddy beast truck rallies. From the appearances of it, practically everybody in GTAVIwill be some variation of a Florida Man or Woman, which matches the tone of the franchise which has actually consistently parodied American culture from all angles.

Rockstar Games

Going back to a previous city for a modern-day upgrade is likewise a repeating pattern for Rockstar. The really first video game, launched in 1997, presented 3 distinct areas based upon real-world cities: Liberty City( New York ), San Andreas( San Francisco), and Vice City( Miami). Its instant growths and 1999 follow up moved far from these imaginary cities, however a complete trilogy of early 2000s-era video games each fixated one area from the initial video game each withGTA III(2001) embeded in Liberty City, followed byVice City( 2002) andSan Andreas( 2004 ).

Following that, a 2nd trilogy of video games doubled back with Liberty City coming back inGTA IV( 2008 ), Los Santos (GTA‘s handle Los Angeles fromSan AndreasinGTA Vand now Vice City and the bigger Florida-inspired state of Leonida inGTA VI

LikeSan AndreasandVGTA VIwill likely broaden far beyond the reaches of simply its base city, with an enormous open world that consists of the different areas beyond its main city area, portraying the varied topography and environments of its Florida-like state.

Rockstar Games

In a batch of images silently launched together with the 2nd trailer, Rockstar teased numerous freshly validated areas: Ambrosia County, a commercial area filled with rippling pipeline stacks; Grassrivers, an overload where fanboats zip through gator-filled water; Leonida Keys, a beachfront destination lined with luxury yachts and partiers; the thick forest of Mount Kalaga National Park; and Port Gellhorn, a sleazy backwater haunt that’s home to strip clubs and rancid motels.

The characters

Considering that its very first huge expose, among the most spoken about elements ofGTA VIhas actually been its lead characters. While the majority of video games in the series concentrated on a single primary character,GTA Vbroke the mold by presenting 3 extremely various playable leads whose stories wove together.GTA VIis likewise attempting something brand-new with a Bonnie and Clyde-like couple gamers can manage called Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos.

As seen in the trailers, Jason is a muscular type who’s popular with the women around Leonida Keys. Doing chores (like, you understand, drug running and beating cash out of individuals) for a guy called Brian Heder, he’s mainly scraping by, living unambitiously as he awaits Lucia to be launched from jail. Rockstar’s site has some information, consisting of that Jason matured around bad guys and grifters and served in the Army. From the appearances of their relationship and the taste text on the site, it’s evident that Jason’s painted as being a supporting partner to Lucia, although he frets about how their future will play out.

Lucia is revealed to be a genuine badass, with her character bio specifying that her daddy “taught her to combat as quickly as she might stroll.” The precise factor for her jail stint is unidentified, however it’s teased as being associated with her household, which her release was because of “large luck.” She lives with Jason in Leonida, it’s stated in her character description that she initially hails from Liberty City, although it’s uncertain if she has any relation to characters from previous video games.

The duo’s bigger story is still a secret, however it’s clear that they’re both trying to find a huge rating, or series of ratings, that can assist them go far. Naturally, that’s predestined to go sideways.

Rockstar Games

The remainder of the cast aims to consist of a broad variety of supporting characters from throughout the criminal spectrum. Cal Hampton is a floral-shirt-wearing schlub who’s a friend of Jason’s. He’s portrayed in the trailers as a goofball, however he’s likewise a conspiracy theorist who invests excessive time online, most likely taking in suspicious details.

Boobie Ike is an entrepreneurial type from Vice City, who’s aiming to turn his low-level criminal connections into more genuine organization endeavors consisting of property, strip clubs, and getting into the music biz. His character bio lays it out perfectly: “The club cash spend for the studio, and the drug cash spend for all of it.”

Boobie’s newest relocation is a collaboration with a young music magnate called Dre’Quan, whose label Only Raw Records is starting to get steam. Bae-Luxe and Roxy are a rap duo working under the name Real Dimez and are the very first huge acts signed to Dre’Quan’s label. Their huge social networks existence has actually amassed attention however might possibly end up being a problem considered that everybody around them is knee-deep in criminal endeavors.

There’s Raul Bautista, a disarmingly lovely bank burglar whose recklessness will undoubtedly spell problem for everybody. EveryGTAstory requires a wildcard, and Raul fits the expense. Bet great cash on Raul handling an antagonistic function as the story advances.

Rockstar Games

All the characters revealed so far fit right in with the tone ofGTAvideo games past, however technological leaps in graphics and movement capture make them all look more reasonable than ever. Beyond being another scathing parody of unjustified American culture,GTA VIappear like it might be a more mentally fully grown story from Rockstar more in line with the extraordinaryRed Dead Redemption 2(2018) than previousGTAvideo games. Their stories are constantly enjoyable and outrageous, however there’s capacity here forGTA VIto inform a really impacting criminal offense caper.

PC variation and online elements

For whatever fans now understand about its setting and characters, there’s far more that stays in concern. The video game is presently offered to pre-order on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, Rockstar still hasn’t revealed a variation ofGrand Theft Auto VIfor PC– a relocation that’s left numerous worried. WhileGTA VIntroduced as a console-only release in 2013, it was later on ported to PC in 2015 where it took on a 2nd life. While PlayStation and Xbox are big markets for casual gamers, PC is whereGTA Onlinehas actually grown thanks to the big scale modding neighborhood. A lot of diehard fans who take part in online roleplay in the video game do so specifically on PC.

There’s likewise the concern of how the video game will reallyplayGrand Theft Autoexcels at crafting a few of the densest, most intricate open worlds in video gaming, its kitchen area sink technique to gameplay mechanics has actually constantly left much to be preferred. Moment-to-moment,GTAdeals gamers exceptional flexibility to what they can do, however its driving and shooting controls are usually simplygreat

Rockstar Games

WhereasRed Dead Redemption 2seemed like a leap forward for Rockstar in regards to mechanical intricacy– its gunplay and motion are far remarkable to the similarityGTA V— there’s been no word on howGTA VIwill enhance on its predecessor’s design. Hardcore fans have actually mastered the video game and bent its physics engine to their will, the video game itself feels worn out in methods that the next one will require to overhaul.

The most significant concern gamers have is howGTA VIwill manage its online element. In the years given thatGTA Vwas launched,GTA Onlinehas actually ended up being the video game’s primary selling point. Regularly upgraded,GTA Onlinehas actually kept the video game in the zeitgeist with growing mod and roleplay neighborhoods and a big set up base of casual and hardcore gamers, along with significant streaming audiences on Twitch.

Formerly, Rockstar had not made it clear whether the present variation ofGTA Onlinewill be rolled into the brand-new video game’s, leaving gamers to fret whether a years or more of in-game development will be walled off from the brand-new experience– or even worse, sunset completely. Regretfully, the neighborhood’s worries might be necessitated. On digital stores, the video game is noted as being “a single-player experience”– an information later on validated by Rockstar Games themselves.

The thinking for the absence of multiplayer combination is presently unidentified, however it might be connected to the truth thatGTA VIwill have a completely brand-new engine behind it, which would need significant modifications to the existingGTA Onlinestructure for whatever to move over. It’s not difficult. MMO video games likeLast Fantasy XIVandWowhave actually seen generational modifications in its tech and development while enabling the video games’ older material to rollover in some circumstances.

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Offered the evergreen appeal ofGTA Onlineit’s all however ensured that the brand-new video game will ultimately present multiplayer functions however for now it’s appearing like a solo-only experience at launch.

Pre-Orders and Pricing

Together with the statement thatGTA VIis now offered to buy, brand-new info about prices and various editions of the video game have actually gotten here that have fans worried once again. On PS5 and Xbox, the base variation will cost $80 USD– about 10 dollars more than the majority of AAA video games have actually cost this generation, however not completely unforeseen. Considering that the launch of Switch 2, Nintendo has actually pressed the expense of particular titles to $80 on a case-by-case basis. The genuine concern is what functions are being omitted from the core experience.

According to Rockstar, the $100 Ultimate Edition provides special in-game products like weapons, automobiles, clothes, and “action,” with that last bit suggesting that particular objectives or playable material will be locked behind the extra paywall of the premium variation. Rockstar’s site notes 2 of those “side activities” as follows: PTT Youngin$ Illegal Goods Store, which works as an in-game raid mode to get distinct products, and Classic Car Collection Special Commission– which checks out as a continuous side mission in which gamers can find and bring back classic cars.

GTAis widely known for the different side hustles and slice-of-life mini-games to take part in.San Andreaslet gamers strike the health club to improve their character’s body with time. Locking possibly hourslong areas of a video game behind a paywall isn’t generally the standard; most other AAA titles rate this type of material as clear add-ons rather than marketing them as “special” to the higher-tier edition of the item.

The site likewise notes 5 unique stores and services that are just offered in the Ultimate Edition, varying from cars and truck mod stores to beauty parlor. You’ll actually require to pay an additional $20 to get tattoos on your character. While it’s uncertain if gamers will even noticeably see these stores as a tease in-game, it’s possible that they can be come across with a message that they can’t be accessed without the buyable upgrade.

The last huge omission burdenedGTA VI‘s launch is the news that physical editions of the video game will not feature a real disc. Rather, any boxed copy acquired at sellers will include a download coupon– an exceptionally uncommon and anti-consumer choice, suggesting it can never ever be shared or resold. It may appear like a non-issue to some, with some quotes recommending digital copies comprise almost 85 percent of computer game sales, the absence of a physical disc suggests users with bad web connections will be confronted with no options for accessing a title that’ll likely be numerous gigabytes.

Rockstar Games was fast to react to criticisms, specifying that physical editions will consist of a disc in the months following launch, and provided the unrivaled buzz surroundingGTA VIthe digital-only circumstance is not likely to effect sales in any significant method. Still, the alternative would be good. The thinking for the choice is uncertain, although it might be a method to avoid leakages, as brick-and-mortar shops and online merchants frequently break their street date when deliveries are in-hand.

Despite how it plays out, it’s a considered that when it gets here,Grand Theft Auto VIis going to make an enormous splash. After more than a years of buzz and structure on its predecessor’s status as one of the most effective and financially rewarding pieces of mediaeverGTA VIhas a lot of runway to make its own mark on popular culture. The hardest part will be waiting; simply a couple of more months go.

Editor’s Note: This story was initially released in May 2025. It was upgraded on June 26, 2026 with pre-order and brand-new material information.

From Wanderer United States.