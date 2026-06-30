The Wow! Signal, the U.K. neo-prog band’s newest, is a naturally heavy lift

The 10th Muse album takes its name from the Wow! Signal, an unusual radio transmission identified by a mind-blown astronomer in 1977 that’s been held up as a possible example of extraterrestrial interaction. The quantity of pomp and pump Muse can knock into one tune can have a specific wow-factor; tracks like “Uprising” and “Supermassive Black Hole” made them leaders in fist-pumping arena rock. As is frequently the case with this ostentatiously overblown U.K. band, their music will not blow your mind so much as beat it into numb submission.

OnThe Wow! Signal,Muse work their signature pile-up of Queen and Korn and Radiohead, Seventies arena theatrics, Eighties synth-rock, Nineties alt-rock, and 2000s goth-metal. Frontman and mastermind Matt Bellamy goes back to his longstanding style of the limitless look for something pure and genuine in a world of conformity, hypocrisy and alienation. On the pounding “Cryogen” the cold of deep space is a metaphor for the solitude of life. The single “Be With You” goes from cathedral organ to electronic throb to AOR orgy, as Bellamy sings about yearning to link.

They go from the operatic extremity of “The Dark Forest” (total with a celestial chorale signing up with Bellamy to belt in Latin) to the dirge disco of “Nightshift Superstar” to the stumbling glam-slam balladry of “Shimmering Stars,” Now and once again, Muse discover an advantage and persevere. “The Sickness In You & & I” is an entirely functional nu-metal anthem before it collapses into droning slapstick. “Hush” gets a substantial increase of heat and character by means of a breathy Ellie Goulding function, getting here like a rainbow after a monsoon that simply removed your home with the tide.

The album ending “Space Debris” is a stripped-down (for them) wallow where they discover a good tune and let it grow a little as Bellamy groans about how love can drift away into the excellent beyond similar to cosmic scrap. Paradoxically, it’s quite down to earth, evidence that it ‘d be okay if Muse kept things a little less extreme. Obviously, if they did, they would not be Muse.

From Wanderer United States.