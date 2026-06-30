EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji calls Mardaani 3 “voice versus criminal offenses we typically select to overlook” ahead of World Television Premiere on Sony Max on July 18

The brave Shivani Shivaji Roy is back! Sony MAX happily provides the World Television Premiere of Mardaani 3 on July 18, at 8 PM bringing audiences the next chapter of India’s most popular female police franchise headlined by Rani Mukerji. As the home of hit performers and engaging storytelling, Sony MAX showcases a movie that has actually redefined the action thriller category and motivated millions with its strong storytelling, effective efficiencies and memorable lead character.

EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji calls Mardaani 3″voice versus criminal activities we frequently select to neglect “ahead of World Television Premiere on Sony Max on July 18[

After winning hearts throughout the nation and becoming among the most talked-about thrillers of the year, Mardaani 3 now concerns its biggest audience on tv. Brave, ruthless and uncompromising, Shivani Shivaji Roy has actually turned into one of Indian Cinema’s a lot of remarkable and appreciated characters. Her guts, decision and steadfast pursuit of justice embody the type of strong storytelling that Sony MAX has actually long promoted. Through its “Deewana Bana De” approach, Sony MAX continues to bring audiences stories that trigger enjoyment and commemorate bigger than life characters. With its unrivaled reach throughout countless homes, Sony MAX continues to bring fans closer to stories, stars and characters they like, developing memorable seeing experiences throughout the nation.

Starring Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad, and directed by Abhiraj Minawala under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Mardaani 3 marks the effective return of Shivani Shivaji Roy. In this grasping brand-new chapter Shivani examines the strange case of missing ladies, revealing a hazardous network that spirals into a high stakes fight filled with stunning and hazardous twists. With Rani Mukerji’s commanding efficiency and an engaging ensemble, the movie provides an extreme, mentally charged edge of the seat experience.

Lead star Rani Mukerji stated,”Mardaani has actually constantly been more than simply a movie for me – it’s a voice versus criminal offenses we typically pick to neglect. With Mardaani 3, the strength of the story stuck with me long after the shoot. I think its message is more immediate than ever. Bringing this movie to Sony MAX makes it a lot more unique, since the channel offers a story like this the scale and effect it really is worthy of, triggering discussions that matter. I’m pleased that through its best, the action, feeling and effective message of the film will now reach every home throughout the nation.”_

As Mardaani 3 premieres on Sony MAX, it’s more than just another thriller — it is television at its most powerful, bringing a story of courage, justice, and resilience straight into people’s homes. On 18th July at 8 PM, audiences will see Rani Mukerji as Shivani Shivaji Roy take on her toughest battle yet, in a premiere that feels impactful and unforgettable – the kind of cinematic moment only Sony MAX can create.

Also Read: Mardaani 3 becomes the No. 1 movie on Netflix India; all 3 films of the blockbuster franchise trend in the Top 10 films list

Tags : Hindi World Television Premiere, Indian Television, Indian TV, Mardaani 3, News, Rani Mukerji, Sony Max, Television, Television Premiere, TV, World Television Premiere

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