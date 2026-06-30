The recently revealed Bollywood action performer Chauhaan has actually encountered instant debate following its statement. Directed by Neeraj Yadav and starring star Ajay Devgn, the task has actually drawn sharp criticism from the Kshatriya Parishad. The company released an official news release to reveal its deep frustration with the thematic instructions of the upcoming movie.

Kshatriya Parishad SLAMS Ajay Devgn and Neeraj Yadav after Chauhaan statement, declares abuse of Rajput identity

Accusations of common politics and distortion

In a highly worded main declaration, the group targeted both the filmmaker and the lead star. The group revealed that it “strongly condemns the recent attempt by Neeraj Yadav and actor Ajay Devgn to appropriate the Chauhan clan name for contemporary communal politics.” The company highlighted the historic significance of the family tree, asserting, “The Chauhans are a historic Rajput (Kshatriya) lineage whose legacy belongs to history, not to partisan campaigns or manufactured media controversies.”

The company revealed dissatisfaction that Rajput culture is being pulled into modern public conflicts without their authorization. The declaration kept in mind, “It is deeply unfortunate that Rajput identity is once again being dragged into a political narrative that Rajputs neither initiated nor sought.” They even more kept in mind that at a time when neighborhood voices are underrepresented in mainstream discourse, “invoking a Rajput clan name merely to provoke outrage, inflame caste and communal sentiments, or generate political spectacle is both irresponsible and disrespectful.”

Critiquing the movie’s facility, the Kshatriya Parishad argued that the imaginative options reveal an absence of historic awareness. “Such attempts also betray a profound ignorance of Indian history. The subcontinent’s past cannot be reduced to simplistic communal binaries,” the body highlighted.

We highly condemn the effort by Neeraj Yadav and Ajay Devgn’s upcoming movie Chauhaan to suitable the Chauhan clan name for modern common politics. Rajput history is not a political prop. The tradition of the Chauhans comes from Rajput history, not to electoral … pic.twitter.com/nDRRKoikv4 — Kshatriya Parishad (@kshatriya_org) June 29, 2026

According to the council, these historic circumstances show that “medieval political alliances were shaped by statecraft, loyalty, and military strategy—not by the communal narratives being imposed upon them today.”

Need for imagination with duty

Concluding its notification, the Kshatriya Parishad plainly specified its opposition to utilizing heritage for modern-day ideological gains. The company kept in mind that it “rejects every attempt to weaponise Rajput history or appropriate Rajput identities for electoral or ideological purposes.” They stated that public memories need to not end up being tools for social department, hiring “political actors, filmmakers, and media organisations to engage with India’s past responsibly, respecting historical complexity rather than exploiting Rajput heritage as bait for divisive political debate.”

The makers and the star are yet to respond to the declaration openly.

Check Out: Amitabh Bachchan cheers for Ajay Devgn’s Chauhaan after its ‘Jumma Chumma’ homage; watch

More Pages: Chauhaan Box Office Collection

Tags: A Rajput Group, Ajay Devgn, Chauhaan, Controversy, Issues Statement, Kshatriya Parishad, Neeraj Yadav, News, Rajput, Social Media, X

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