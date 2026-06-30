vivo X Fold6 will supposedly see a worldwide launch

vivo revealed its most current flagship collapsible, the vivo X Fold6, in China recently. While the business didn’t discuss a worldwide release throughout the launch, it has actually now validated that the gadget will make its method to international markets.

In a declaration to Android Authority, vivo verified that the X Fold6 will release worldwide.

The business did not expose a launch timeline or the list of markets, however stated that more information concerning accessibility will be revealed quickly.

Significantly, the vivo X Fold5 introduced in China before making its method to pick Southeast Asian markets. Whether the X Fold6 follows the exact same rollout method or likewise makes its method to Europe stays to be seen.

< img width ="1200" height ="782" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/vivo-x-fold6-global-launch-report/inline/-1200/gsmarena_002.jpg" alt ="vivo X Fold6 will reportedly see a global launch">

The vivo X Fold6 provides a Dimensity 9500 Super Edition chipset, a 7,000 mAh battery, a 200MP primary rear cam, assistance for a teleconverter, a 6.5-inch cover screen, and an 8.02-inch primary display screen.