Snana Yatra 2026: Puri gears up for Deba Snana Purnima ahead of Rath Yatra

Puri gears up for the grand Deba Snana Purnima on June 29, a pivotal ritual before the Rath Yatra. The sibling deities will undergo a sacred bath with 108 pitchers of water, followed by their majestic Hati Besha. This marks their first public appearance, leading to a 15-day Anasara period for recuperation. Extensive security and crowd management measures are in place for the thousands of expected devotees.

Puri is preparing for the annual Deba Snana Purnima, also known as Snana Yatra, a major ritual that precedes the Rath Yatra. During the festival, the sibling deities—Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra—will be ceremonially bathed on the Snana Mandap before appearing in the revered Hati Besha (elephant attire).

Celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Jyeshtha, Snana Yatra marks the first public appearance of the deities outside the sanctum sanctorum of the Shree Jagannath Temple each year. The festival will be observed on June 29 this year, around fifteen days before the Rath Yatra.

Extensive preparations have been made by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), district authorities and Odisha Police to ensure the smooth conduct of rituals and manage the expected influx of devotees.

“We have made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festival. Servitors have pledged to complete rituals on time. Massive security and traffic measures are in place,” said SJTA Chief Administrator Dr. Arabinda Kumar Padhee.

Key Rituals

At least 23 rituals will be performed during the festival. The day will begin before dawn with Mangala Arati, followed by Dwaralagi and Pushpanjali. The Pahandi Bije procession will then carry the deities from the Ratna Singhasana to the Snana Mandap amid chants of “Jai Jagannath” from thousands of devotees.

The central ritual, known as Jala Bije, involves bathing the deities with 108 pitchers of sanctified water drawn from the sacred Suna Kua. The water is purified and infused with sandalwood, aromatic herbs and flowers.

The number 108 holds special significance in Hindu philosophy and symbolises completeness and cosmic harmony.

Following the ceremonial bath, Lord Jagannath and Lord Balabhadra will appear in the Hati Besha, also known as Gaja Besha, while Goddess Subhadra will be adorned with a lotus-themed decoration.

Significance of Hati Besha

According to temple tradition, the Hati Besha is linked to the legend of Pandit Ganapati Bhatta, a devotee of Lord Ganesha who visited Puri in the 15th century. It is believed that Lord Jagannath and Lord Balabhadra manifested in the form of Ganesha to fulfil his wish, giving rise to the annual tradition.

The attire also symbolically invokes the blessings of Lord Ganesha before the commencement of the Rath Yatra festivities.

Anasara Period Begins

After the Hati Besha, the deities will be moved to the Anasara Ghar, where they will remain away from public view for about 15 days. Temple tradition holds that the deities develop a divine fever following the ceremonial bath and undergo recuperation with Ayurvedic treatment.

During this period, devotees will worship representative images painted on tussar cloth, known as Patti Dian. These depict Lord Jagannath as Ananta Narayan, Goddess Subhadra as Bhubaneswari and Lord Balabhadra as Ananta Basudev.

The deities will reappear during Netrotsav, also known as Nava Jaubana Darshan, on the eve of the Rath Yatra.

Security and Crowd Management

Authorities have strengthened security arrangements across Puri for the festival. Puri SP Prateek Singh said nearly 79 platoons of police personnel have been deployed for crowd management, traffic regulation and security.

Special barricades have been erected around the Snana Mandap, while close to 200 CCTV cameras have been installed across the city for surveillance. Dedicated response teams, anti-snatching squads and striking forces have also been kept on standby.

Devotees will be allowed to enter the temple through the Singhadwara, while general darshan inside the shrine will remain suspended until around 2 pm to facilitate the uninterrupted conduct of rituals.

Snana Yatra is regarded as one of the most significant festivals in Jagannath culture, symbolising purification, renewal and divine compassion. The festival also marks the beginning of a sacred sequence of rituals culminating in the annual Rath Yatra.