Amazfit releases a beta function for iOS alert forwarding

Amazfit has actually been dealing with providing much better notices from your iPhone to its wise wearables. The business now formally revealed the start of a beta screening program for its iOS Notification Forwarding function. There’s a catch – the beta gain access to is offered just to users found in the EU.

The brand-new notice managing permits not simply fundamental informs, however likewise supports interaction with suitable apps. You can now see whole messages, reply, send out a fast action or mark as checked out straight on your smartwatch.

The combination deals with supported apps, like WhatsApp. Image sneak peeks and visual notifies are likewise offered. You can get notifies including images from your doorbell and see them straight on your wrist.

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Amazfit’s brand-new iOS alerts

Amazfit is opening the beta program to the Cheetah 2 Ultra, Balance Ultra and Balance 3, while the Bip Max, Active 3 Premium, Cheetah 2 Pro, T-Rex 3, 3 Pro and Ultra 2, and Balance 2 smartwatches will be consisted of in the program in the following weeks or months.

The beta screening duration begins tomorrow, June 30, and Amazfit will slowly upgrade the Zepp App by means of the iOS App Store. In order to get involved, you require to have iOS 26.5 or later on running.

Fortunately is that when upgraded, the app will trigger you with an alert asking you if you ‘d like to have the brand-new function allowed. There’s likewise a simple manual activation through the Devices > > Notifications > > App Notifications menu.

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