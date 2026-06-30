19659001 19659002 U.S. President Donald Trump consults with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 top. Submit|Picture Credit: AP 19659003< div id= 19459011 itemprop = 19459012 > The U.S.-India relationship is at its floor in the last 30 years due to U.S. President Donald Trump’s , Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna has actually stated. Attending To the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum Leadership Summit in Washington, Mr. Khanna on Monday (June 29, 2026) declared that throughout his current see to China, India’s Ambassador there had actually informed him that a generation of trust was lost due to Mr. Trump’s policies. 19459044 19659005 Mr. Khanna stated. 19659006 the California Democrat stated. 19659007 Mr. Khanna, a presumptive 2028 Presidential confident, stated. 19659008 He knocked Mr. Trump’s policies of threatening Iran and Cuba and dominating Greenland. 19459044 < img src = data-src-template = data-original = alt data-device-variant = width = height = > 19659009 Mr. Khanna stated. he stated. Mr. Khanna stated. 19659012 Do not care about name on letterhead: Sergio Gor on Indo-Pacific command row 19659013 The Democratic leader stated Mr. Trump speaks about the U.S. leading in the field of expert system. Mr. Khanna stated. Mr. Khanna explained Mr. Trump as a 19459035 and asserted that the Democrats were going to win the upcoming mid-term elections and the 2028 governmental elections decisively. 19659016 Released 19459055 – June 30, 2026 12:30 pm IST