Patna court extends Khan Sir’s security from arrest till July 3 in training institute shooting case

Trainees return from a closed training institute run by teacher Khan Sir following an attack on the facilities in Patna. Submit |

Picture Credit: ANI

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A court in Patna on Tuesday (June 29, 2026) extended the remain on the arrest of teacher Faisal Khan, widely referred to as Khan Sir, in connection with the training institute shooting case till the next hearing on July 3.

Mr. Khan was called in an FIR associated to a shooting event by his guards when evildoers vandalised his training institute in early June. He was called in the FIR, and the court on June 9 approved him security from arrest, which was later on extended till June 30.