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Patna court extends Khan Sir’s security from arrest till July 3 in training institute shooting case

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Students return from a closed coaching institute run by educator Khan Sir following an attack on the premises in Patna. File

Trainees return from a closed training institute run by teacher Khan Sir following an attack on the facilities in Patna. Submit |

Picture Credit: ANI

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A court in Patna on Tuesday (June 29, 2026) extended the remain on the arrest of teacher Faisal Khan, widely referred to as Khan Sir, in connection with the training institute shooting case till the next hearing on July 3.

Mr. Khan was called in an FIR associated to a shooting event by his guards when evildoers vandalised his training institute in early June. He was called in the FIR, and the court on June 9 approved him security from arrest, which was later on extended till June 30.

The court will likewise hear the bail applications of both guard of Khan who remain in judicial custody on July 3.

“During the hearing on Tuesday, the court sought details of the arms licenses of both security guards of Khan,” stated Satyam Jha, the legal representative of Khan’s competing Roshan Anand.

“The matter has been listed for arguments on July 3, and the ‘no coercive action’ order against Khan will remain in force till then,” he included.

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Roshan Anand is among the implicated in the event connected to the supposed vandalism and stone-pelting outdoors Khan’s institute on June 2. He is presently out on bail.

Released – June 30, 2026 01:53 pm IST

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