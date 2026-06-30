Congress leader’s boy apprehended, launched over questionable hoardings including PM Modi, U.P. CM

Jayant Gautam, boy of previous Congress MP A.P. Gautam, was apprehended and later on launched in connection with questionable hoardings installed along a highway in the Haidergarh location of Uttar Pradesh, illustrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath raising problems consisting of Ram temple contribution, paper leakage and inflation, authorities stated on Tuesday (June 30, 2026). The hoardings, set up at numerous places in between Bara Toll Plaza and the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in the Haidergarh location, have actually drawn extensive attention.

The hoardings include photos of Mr. Modi and Mr. Adityanath with tape over their mouths and raise concerns over concerns such as the supposed theft of offerings at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, inflation, joblessness and paper leakage occurrences. They likewise include a picture of Mr. Jayant Gautam at the bottom.

Haidergarh Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rajesh Vishwakarma stated the hoardings were improper and an FIR would be signed up in the matter.

According to the cops, the hoardings were set up by Mr. Jayant Gautam. He was apprehended and questioned at the Haidergarh police headquarters late during the night before being launched.