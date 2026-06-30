CWT Hosts Investor Presentation, Outlining Multi-Dimensional Value and a High-Resilience Growth Blueprint

HONG KONG, Jun 29, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) –On June 26, CWT International Limited (00521. HK) held financier discussion in Hong Kong, participated in by senior executives and market experts from lots of organizations and securities companies, consisting of Everbright Securities, Huaxia Bank, Prudential Brokerage, SBI China Capital Financial Services, Sunwah Kingsway, and Phillip Securities. Management supplied thorough rundowns on the business’s 2025 operating efficiency, AI digital improvement development, and medium-to-long-term paths for each organization section, providing to the capital markets a total image of its high-resilience company design– developed on 4 synergistic core services: product marketing, logistics services, monetary services, and engineering services– and detailing a clear, trackable worth development plan.

Mr. Wang Kan(center), Executive Director and Chairman; Mr. Shang Duoxu(best ), Executive Director and CEO; and Ms. Yan Shen(left), Chief Financial Officer

2025 Performance Steadies Upward, Earnings Quality Continues to Improve

In 2025, in the middle of a complex and unstable international trade and supply chain environment, CWT leveraged the collaborated strength of its 4 core companies to accomplish development in both scale and success, with running quality continuing to increase. Full-year earnings reached HK$ 46.6 billion, up 18.4% year-on-year; earnings totaled up to HK$ 371 million, a 22.0% boost year-on-year, with earnings development regularly surpassing profits development. The business’s monetary structure continued to enhance, with financial obligation ratios gradually decreasing and its general operating structure growing progressively robust.

Product Marketing Hits Record High, Cementing Its Role as a Growth Engine

The product marketing section, functioning as the core development engine, has actually seen its efficiency rise every year. In 2025, it produced earnings of HK$ 39.5 billion, up 23.1% year-on-year, and pre-tax revenue of HK$ 130 million, up 39.4% year-on-year– both reaching record highs. Secret chauffeurs consisted of: a 12.1% year-on-year boost in trading volume of copper and gold focuses, taking advantage of robust worldwide smelting need and tight concentrate market supply-demand characteristics. In addition, geographical growth into Africa and Southeast Asia yielded favorable outcomes, with financial investments in logistics and ground operations enhancing shipment dependability, decreasing expenses, and boosting supply stability. In December 2025, the business effectively finished its very first energy trade, marking a significant development in item portfolio diversity. Moving forward, the product marketing section will continue to advance diversity of its services and product mix, consisting of energy and rare-earth elements trading, tap chances in the Hainan Free Trade Port, and reinforce structured funding services to support customer development, safe long-lasting supply relationships, and boost worth production.

Logistics Services: Warehousing Steady and Resilient Amid Challenges

Leveraging its countless square feet of qualified warehousing possessions and a prominent Asian worldwide less-than-container-load (LCL) network, the logistics services section accomplished income of HK$ 5.2 billion in 2025, of which freight forwarding logistics contributed HK$ 3.5 billion and logistics warehousing services contributed HK$ 1.509 billion. In 2025, the worldwide freight forwarding market dealt with headwinds from the Red Sea crisis, U.S. tariff policies, and geopolitical stress, putting pressure on the market as a whole. In reaction to the tough external environment, the business proactively pursued fine-tuned operations and local structural optimization. In the 2nd half of the year, it will incorporate its Shenzhen and Hong Kong operations into Guangzhou, finishing a Greater Bay Area service reorganization to enhance local synergy and functional effectiveness. Through careful expense control and deepened engagement with core clients, the business has actually supported its service efficiency.

Core warehousing and logistics properties carried out gradually, with tenancy rates at Singapore’s core warehousing possessions staying above 90%. The deficiency worth of LME- and ICE-certified storage facilities continued to stick out, supplying steady capital. In January 2026, the business signed a memorandum of cooperation with SF Express Singapore, signing up with forces to broaden cross-border e-commerce, worldwide trade, and supply chain value-added services– opening brand-new tactical area for the long-lasting advancement of the logistics sector. In the future, the logistics section will step up advancement of automated warehousing, enhance abroad network protection, and take chances from port growth.

Financial Services: Licensing Breakthrough and Further Global Footprint Expansion

In 2025, the monetary services sector produced brokerage service profits of HK$ 673 million, up 7.6% year-on-year, and interest earnings of HK$ 403 million. Customer margin balances grew gradually, and company operations stayed on a sound trajectory. The core advancement originated from updated licensing and cross-border service abilities. In May 2026, the business’s subsidiary, Straits Financial, formally gotten credentials from the Shanghai Futures Exchange and the Guangzhou Futures Exchange to serve as an abroad intermediary for futures brokerage, efficiently developing a certified channel for abroad financiers to take part in China’s futures markets. This improvement even more finishes the business’s international, multi-category, cross-market monetary services system, reinforces its cross-border derivatives service abilities and international customer service abilities, and lays a strong compliance structure for the medium-to-long-term incremental development of the monetary sector.

Engineering Services: Steady Growth with High-Quality Client Base

With over 4 years of deep-rooted existence in the Singapore market, the engineering services sector attained income of HK$ 799.4 million in 2025, up 23.27% year-on-year. The sector’s leading 5 customers– the Singapore Ministry of Home Affairs, the Land Transport Authority, the Ministry of Defence, Changi Airport, and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore– together represented over 91% of profits contribution. These customers are defined by high credit quality and strong payment capability, highlighting the business’s moat benefit in Singapore’s center management and upkeep sector. Presently, the section is actively lining up with the Singapore federal government’s policy instructions to promote electrical lorry advancement, with strategies to get in the electrical car charging center operation and upkeep area, cultivating brand-new development motorists for the future.

Innovation Empowerment: Embracing the “AI+” Period

In parallel, CWT has actually developed “technology empowerment, quality and efficiency enhancement” as a mid-to-long-term business tactical instructions. The business just recently established an AI & & IT Office to collaborate the advancement of a company-wide AI system, develop an AI facilities recyclable throughout services, and progressively present smart pilot jobs throughout different circumstances. Information automation tools have actually currently been released in the freight forwarding company, with expectations of substantially enhancing procedure performance. Practical applications such as clever dispatching for storage facility fleets and AI-based visual assessment for engineering operations and upkeep are likewise on the horizon. Looking ahead, the business prepares to take advantage of AI to enhance trade analysis, wise warehousing, freight rate analytics, and monetary threat management systems, even more improving core competitiveness and constantly enhancing its operating basics and development certainty.

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Leveraging Diverse Business Segments to Anchor Incremental Growth and Reshape Long-Term Value

Looking forward, CWT will progressively provide on its development expectations along 4 significant paths: varied growth in product trading, smart upgrades in logistics, conversion of cross-border monetary licenses, and extension into brand-new energy within engineering. As AI innovations are pragmatically executed throughout circumstances such as trade analysis, wise warehousing, freight rate analytics, and monetary threat management, incremental development throughout service sections will be launched in an organized way, more boosting the business’s functional durability and incomes exposure. Anchored by sensible operations, certified governance, and practical development, CWT will continue to strengthen its basics, lay out a more conclusive value-revaluation proposal to the capital markets, and stay dedicated to providing sustainable medium-to-long-term returns for its financiers.



Subject: Press release summary