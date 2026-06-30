AI rise sees HKTDC raise export projection, Boost for Hong Kong exporters in the middle of worldwide unpredictabilities

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) hasupwardlymodified its 2026 export projection to year-on-year development of above 20%This follows a stronger-than-expected efficiency because the start of the year along with continual momentum in the worldwide need for innovation items. TheHKTDC Export Confidence Index (2Q26)launched today, reveals an enhancement in both of its crucial indications– thePresent Performance Index (51.0)and theExpectation Index (52.4 ).Both indications rebounding above the 50 limit shows enhanced exporter belief originating from developing United States trade policies and continuous geopolitical advancements.

AI-driven electronic devices boom supporting export development

Talking about the export efficiency, HKTDC Director of Research,Bruce Pangstated: “The current upturn has actually been supported by durable local trade in the middle of the AI-driven innovation cycle, which has actually been preserved regardless of sticking around unpredictabilities in the Middle East. In general, the outlook for much of Hong Kong’s significant markets has actually enhanced, with the Chinese Mainland and ASEAN staying the most appealing. Belief towards the United States market has actually likewise enhanced following the Xi-Trump conference in mid-May and current trade policy advancements. At present, export momentum is anticipated to stay strong, although geopolitical advancements and dangers to worldwide need might continue to develop unpredictabilities.”

In the very first 5 months of 2026, Hong Kong’s exports taped a robust 36.2% year-on-year boost, an uptick underpinned by strong need for electronic devices amidst a speeding up international AI cycle. Electronic devices stayed the crucial development motorist, representing more than 70% of Hong Kong’s overall exports, with semiconductors and intermediate products putting in an especially strong efficiency.

Most significantly, the expansion of AI applications, consisting of generative AI and business digitalisation, has actually activated a new age of need for high-performance chips, details and interactions innovation (ICT) devices, and associated parts. This has actually substantially increased Hong Kong’s re-export trade, especially to the Chinese Mainland, ASEAN production bases and significant industrialized markets.

Development partially price-driven amidst tight supply conditions

While need has actually stayed strong, a significant part of current development has actually been driven by rate. Tight supply conditions in the semiconductor sector have actually resulted in substantial boosts in element costs, especially when it comes to memory chips and advanced processors.

HKTDC Deputy Director of Research,Wing Chustated: “The export worth of crucial electronic parts has actually increased faster than order volumes, with cost boosts magnifying general development. As production capability broadens and supply restrictions slowly relieve, semiconductor costs are anticipated to moderate. This might cause some softening in export worth development over the longer-term, even as underlying need for AI-enabled gadgets and facilities stays resistant.”

From this, it is clear that Hong Kong is continuing to play avital function as a local trading centerassisting in the circulation of electronic parts and semi-manufactured items throughout Asian supply chains and into international markets. This intermediary function has actually been a crucial consider the city’s strong export efficiency and is anticipated to stay a crucial source of durability even as part rates normalise over the medium term.

Structural strengths and threats

Kenneth LeeHKTDC Section Head of Special Projects & & Business Advisory, stated: “In addition to innovation elements, stable abroad need for customer items has actually supplied more assistance, showing the strength of international intake in current months.”

Looking ahead, a number of unpredictabilities might continue to weigh on trade efficiency, consisting of:

Geopolitical stress, especially advancements in the Middle East

Volatility in international energy rates

Policy unpredictabilities and increasing protectionism, consisting of progressing United States trade steps and shifts amongst significant trading partners

Referrals

2026 Mid-Year Export Review and Outlook: Hong Kong Export Growth Forecast Upgraded to above 20% https://research.hktdc.com/en/article/MjM2MzkxMjA0Nw

HKTDC Export Confidence Index 2Q26: Improved Sentiment Going into 2H https://research.hktdc.com/en/article/MjM1OTg2MDIzOQ

HKTDC Research site: https://research.hktdc.com/en/

Picture download: https://bit.ly/4eLTSXx

HKTDC Director of ResearchBruce Pang(centre), Deputy Director of ResearchWing Chu(left) and Section Head of Special Project & & Business AdvisoryKenneth Lee(right) revealed the 2026 Mid-Year Trade Review and Outlook and HKTDC Export Confidence Index for the 2nd quarter of the year at an interview today HKTDC Director of ResearchBruce Pang HKTDC Deputy Director of ResearchWing Chu HKTDC Section Head of Special Project & & Business AdvisoryKenneth Lee



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About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) commemorates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body developed in 1966 to promote, help and establish Hong Kong’s trade. With over 50 workplaces internationally, consisting of 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way worldwide financial investment and service center. The HKTDC arranges global exhibits, conferences and service objectives to develop organization chances for business, especially little and medium-sized business (SMEs), in the mainland and worldwide markets. The HKTDC likewise supplies current market insights and item info by means of research study reports and digital news channels. To learn more, please check out: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.



Subject: Press release summary