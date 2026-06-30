Business SIR in Karnataka: Door-to-door enumeration starts from Chief Minister’s home; D.K. Shivakumar advises citizens to finish the workout By Editor - 27

Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and his other half, Usha Shivakumar, total the enumeration kinds in the existence of Bengaluru South Deputy Commissioner and district election authorities.|Image Credit: Special arrangment < div id="schemaDiv" itemprop="articleBody"> Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday(June 30, 2026)introduced the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)of electoral rolls in Karnataka by filling and sending his Enumeration Form at his Sadashivanagar home, while interesting people throughout the State to take part in the workout and protect their ballot rights. Mr. Shivakumar and his partner, Usha Shivakumar, finished the types in the existence of Bengaluru South Deputy Commissioner and district election authorities. Later on speaking with mediapersons, the Chief Minister stated the SIR procedure had actually officially started in the State and advised citizens to make sure that their information in the electoral rolls depended on date. He stated electors would need to provide the mobile number that had actually been formerly connected to their citizen records. Those wanting to alter or upgrade their telephone number can do so through election authorities, after which the one-time password (OTP) would be sent out to the signed up number.

— The Hindu-Bengaluru(@THBengaluru) June 30, 2026

Update name and picture

Mr. Shivakumar stated the workout likewise supplied a chance for citizens to fix their names and upgrade photos in the electoral rolls.

He stated Booth Level Agents (BLAs), Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and supervisory authorities had actually currently developed WhatsApp groups to help citizens throughout the procedure.

Specifying that the treatment had actually been streamlined for households, the Chief Minister stated it would suffice if one member of a family signed the kinds on behalf of all member of the family.”One member can fill and send the kinds for the whole household and they will be accepted,” he stated.

Karnataka CM D.K. Shivakumar stated the SIR workout supplies a chance for citizens to fix their names and upgrade pictures in the electoral rolls.|Image Credit: Special plan

Documents

Describing the paperwork needed for newbie citizens, Mr. Shivakumar stated brand-new electors would need to produce evidence of house. He included that the State federal government had actually made plans to assist in the issuance of home certificates and other needed files so that qualified people were not troubled while finishing the confirmation procedure.

The Chief Minister prompted individuals not to overlook the workout. “Everyone must protect their ballot rights. If they stop working to do so, they might discover it hard to gain access to federal government plans and services in future,” he stated.

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