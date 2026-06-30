Twisha Sharma death case: 3 masked men break into jailed ex-judge Giribala Singh’s Bhopal home, flee with valuables

Giribala Singh (R), mother-in-law of deceased Twisha Sharma (L)

BHOPAL: Three masked men allegedly broke into the Bhopal residence of former district judge Giribala Singh and her advocate son, Samarth Singh, on Saturday night and fled with valuables, police said.Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh are currently in judicial custody in connection with the suspicious death of Samarth’s wife, Twisha Sharma. The case, which drew national attention, is being investigated by the CBI following demands from Twisha’s family.According to Katara Hills police, the accused entered the house through the first floor while two people, including a relative of the family, were inside. The occupants discovered the theft on Sunday morning and alerted the police.

During the investigation, a police team intercepted three suspects near the house. The suspects allegedly fled, leaving behind a bag believed to have been stolen from the residence. Police said the contents of the bag would be verified after matching them with the list of missing valuables provided by the family.Police have also examined CCTV footage from the house. Officials said the case appears to be a burglary and that there is no evidence so far linking the incident to the CBI investigation into Twisha’s death.

Sources said one of the suspects was apprehended after the incident, though police have not officially confirmed the arrest.“Our door on the first was broken; there was a forced entry and I believe there were three thieves. No one has been detained so far.The narrative of the police is a bit suspicious… Apparently they confronted three persons last night immediately after the theft during routine patrolling near sabzi mandi which is about 300 metres from Katara Hills Police Thana.

As per the version of police, there was some minor scuffle and they could not recover much of substantial value in the ensuing scuffle,” one of the relatives of the ex-judge said.Meanwhile, a CBI special court on June 16 extended the judicial custody of Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh till June 30 in connection with Twisha Sharma’s death.Twisha, a resident of Noida, was found dead at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12. Her family had questioned the initial investigation and sought a CBI probe.