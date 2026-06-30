Shahid Kapoor is amongst the most reputable stars of Indian Cinema, and the star is currently hectic shooting for the Raj and DK web-show, Farzi 2His current release, Mixed drink 2 has actually done good organization at package workplace, and he is now all set to proceed to the next theatrical.

SCOOP: After Cocktail 2, Shahid Kapoor indications Amit Ravindranath Sharma’s next funny for Rs. 18 crores

According to dependable sources near the advancement, Shahid Kapoor is all set to begin striving director Amit Ravindranath Sharma’s next, Adal Badalfrom October 2026. “The film is produced by Sunir Kheterpal with Amazon MGM, and is scheduled to kick off in October 2026. There was back-and-forth about taking on the project due to the budget, but everything has aligned now. Shahid Kapoor has signed the film for a sum of Rs. 18 crores, in addition to a sum reserved in the backend if the film makes a profit,” a source informed Bollywood Hungama

The source likewise notified that Shahid will be coupled with Janhvi Kapoor in the movie. “It’s a first-time pairing, and the duo are excited to start shooting for the film from October 2026. The film is based on the concept of soul swapping, and is touted to be a mad-cap entertainer,” the source informs us even more.

The casting for other crucial characters is currently underway.

Check out: Imtiaz Ali exposes Shahid Kapoor contributed in making Jab We Met; states, “It took place since of Shahid truthfully”

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