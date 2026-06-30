Modi discussed measures for further deregulation, promoting Aatmanirbharta with Secretaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday stressed for breaking the departmental silos to further improve the overall governance.

Modi held a meeting with Secretaries of various Central Government Ministries and Department. “Prime Minister stressed the importance of adopting a whole-of-government approach and breaking departmental silos,” an official said. Further, highlighting the importance of integrated planning and coordination, he encouraged wider utilization of the PM GatiShakti as an effective platform for inter-departmental coordination and informed decision-making, the official added.

Furthermore, the discussion focussed on two key themes. The first was ‘Deregulation and other reforms for Ease of Doing Business and Ease of Living’; while the second was ‘Promoting Aatmanirbharta’. Officials said that during the interaction, the Secretaries outlined the major steps being taken by their Ministries and Departments in line with the two key themes. They highlighted ongoing efforts to translate the Prime Minister’s vision into actionable outcomes, while also discussing sector-specific challenges and outlining their future strategies to enhance governance and service delivery.

“Prime Minister exhorted the Secretaries to focus on the tangible impact of Schemes on the lives of people,” the official quoted above said.

It was second major institutional interaction between the Prime Minister and the top bureaucracy in less than two months. Earlier on May 21, the Prime Minister chaired a joint meeting of the Union Council of Ministers and Central Secretaries to develop regulatory roadmaps aimed at realising the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India).

Faster decision-making

Addressing the officials during that previous meeting, Prime Minister Modi emphasised the need for faster decision-making and efficient governance. He stressed that files should move quickly without unnecessary delays and called for maximising productivity in the minimum time possible. He also urged ministries to bring greater simplicity to governance and place a stronger focus on structural reforms.

Reiterating the government’s long-term vision, the Prime Minister stated that ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ is not merely a slogan, but a firm commitment of the government. During the evaluations, ministries that ranked lower in performance were advised to take corrective measures and improve their functioning.

In an earlier meeting on June 21 with the Union council of ministers, Modi reportedly outlined a a broad roadmap for reforms aimed at achieving the 2047 vision of a developed India. He reiterated that the government would continue to focus on improving “ease of living” and “ease of “ease of doing business” while expanding opportunities for youth.

Published on June 30, 2026