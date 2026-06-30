Agnikul Cosmos indications MoU with ICEYE for launch of SAR satellites

Area start-up Agnikul Cosmos has actually signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ICEYE, a worldwide Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite maker, to release and run satellites from India.

Under the contract, ICEYE will check out structure regional SAR production abilities in India while leveraging Agnikul’s launch and facilities abilities.

Talking to businesslineSrinath Ravichandran, Co-founder, Agnikul Cosmos, stated that the objective of the collaboration is not simply offering launch services however to develop an incorporated SAR intelligence ability for India. “This is an end-to-end service in which we are utilizing our cars, a mix of ICEYE’s innovations and our own innovations and constructing ground-up facilities for intriguing applications,” he stated.

Broadening more on SAR satellites, Ravichandran stated that unlike traditional optical or hyperspectral imaging, SAR utilizes radio waves and can permeate cloud cover and thick plants. “Combining SAR information with other imaging innovations supplies richer, higher-resolution Earth observation abilities,” he included.

Agnikul and ICEYE revealed the collaboration at the Bharat Innovates top in Nice, France, which saw the involvement of French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“India is an essential market for us as need for sovereign intelligence abilities continues to grow internationally. Collaborations developed around speed, dependability and long-lasting execution are ending up being progressively essential in these times and this is what we look for to construct with Agnikul,” stated Rafał Modrzewski, Co-founder and CEO of ICEYE.

On the timeline, Ravichandran stated that deal with the cooperation has actually currently started, with some software application systems and user interfaces being established ahead of implementation. He included that the business are aiming to start release as early as possible without exposing a particular launch date.

On the existing geopolitical scenario, he stated that though the business has actually not seen any direct effect, a few of its providers have actually dealt with difficulties around basic material accessibility and procurement timelines.

Released on July 1, 2026