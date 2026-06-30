Monsoon blues cloud July cement rate outlook

Run-through Cement rates are anticipated to hold constant in July, with the monsoon and slow need moistening potential customers for considerable walkings. While June saw a small uptick due to postponed rains and quarter-end sales, dealerships expect ongoing prices pressure. Efforts to raise rates are most likely focused on safeguarding existing levels instead of considerable boosts, as building and construction activity stays suppressed.

Reuters Stacked cement sacks of cement

New Delhi: Cement rates are anticipated to stay mainly flat in July as the monsoon season and weak underlying need continue to weigh on the sector, according to a report by Centrum.

The report stated need throughout the very first quarter of FY27 stayed range-bound and listed below expectations, with dealerships throughout markets indicating controlled building activity, labour lacks, elections, heatwaves and slower execution of federal government tasks as the crucial factors behind the weak point.

Check out: Cement business anticipate expenses, soft need to damage development

According to the report, some healing was experienced in June due to the postponed start of the monsoon and quarter-end volume push. Dealerships do not anticipate any significant boost in cement rates throughout July.

“Dealers across most markets do not expect any meaningful price hikes in July, as the monsoon and weak underlying demand are likely to keep prices under pressure,” the report stated.

Centrum kept in mind that while some markets might witness efforts to raise rates, dealerships think such efforts are mainly targeted at safeguarding existing rate levels instead of pressing through considerable boosts.

The report highlighted that the sharp correction in rates following the rollback of April rate walkings has actually mostly played out throughout the majority of areas.

It included that the seasonal downturn in building activity throughout the monsoon is anticipated to continue affecting need and rates in the coming months.

“While selective markets may witness price hike attempts, dealers believe these are largely intended to defend prevailing price levels,” the report stated.

The brokerage even more kept in mind that prices pressure is most likely to continue through the 2nd quarter of FY27 as monsoon-related need softness continues.

Check out: Cement business’ success to moderate in FY27 on increasing fuel, logistics expenses: ICRA

Dealerships stay careful about the sustainability of any cost boost efforts and do not dismiss even more weak point in cement rates throughout the peak monsoon duration.

According to the report, the mix of suppressed need and seasonal elements is most likely to restrict the market’s capability to raise costs in the near term.

While June saw some enhancement in volumes due to postponed rains and quarter-end sales efforts, the more comprehensive need environment stays difficult, with building and construction activity yet to witness a strong healing.

Centrum stated dealerships throughout many areas continue to anticipate a tough rates environment throughout the monsoon season, with restricted scope for significant rate walkings unless need conditions enhance substantially.

The report recommends that cement business might continue concentrating on preserving present rate levels instead of pursuing aggressive boosts as the sector browses weak need conditions and seasonal headwinds in the coming months.

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