EU reveals steel import quotas to safeguard market

EU reveals brand-new steel import quotas to safeguard its market from overcapacity, reserves half for FTA partners By ReutersLast Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 02:44:00 PM IST

Run-through The European Commission has actually carried out brand-new quotas to suppress duty-free steel imports, intending to boost the EU’s steel sector and increase capability usage. Yearly tariff-free imports will be cut by 47%to 18.3 million tonnes, with a substantial 50%task on out-of-quota steel. Half of these quotas are booked free of charge trade partners, with country-specific allotments developed to lessen influence on the majority of allies. Listen to this post in summed up format

AP A steel employee strolls next to steel coils at the Thyssenkrupp steelworks in Duisburg, Germany

BRUSSELS: The European Commission revealed quotas under the brand-new system to restrict duty-free steel imports into the European Union, in a relocation developed to safeguard the bloc’s steel sector and increase its capability utilisation to 80 %.

In the brand-new guidelines, the EU’s yearly tariff-free import quotas are slashed by 47 % to 18.3 million tonnes, while an out-of-quota responsibility of 50 % is presented for 26 classifications of steel items imported into the EU.

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Half of the import quotas have actually been booked specifically free of charge trade contract (FTA) partners, with the staying half readily available to all trading partners, consisting of FTA partners.

Much of those partners will get country-specific quotas proportionate to their historical volumes, the commission included.

“Most of ​the EU’s FTA partners will therefore see a market access reduction significantly lower than the average reduction of 47% foreseen by the Steel Regulation,” it stated.

A “significant number” of partners have actually provisionally concurred with the these allowances, the Commission stated.

The Commission worried the guidelines were required to secure the European steel market from overcapacity somewhere else on the planet and discarding practices.

“Persistent global overcapacity in the steel sector remains a ​serious global problem and continues to distort international markets,” it stated.

“The measure restore fair competition in a market affected by distortions linked to overcapacity,” it included.

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