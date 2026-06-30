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Coal India bets $201 million on R&D

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Coal India to invest $201 million in research study and advancement by financial 2030

ReutersLast Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 02:28:00 PM IST

Summary

Coal India is set to invest a considerable 19 billion rupees in research study and advancement by 2030, concentrating on tidy coal, net-zero innovations, and mineral healing. The state-run miner has actually currently devoted considerable funds to Indian Institutes of Technology and is supervising many R&D jobs. This tactical financial investment marks a fourfold boost in R&D expense for 2025, indicating a strong dedication to development.

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< img height ="225" width ="300" alt ="He added that India’s Coal Gasification Mission is targeting 100 million tonnes by 2030, supported by an ₹8,500 crore incentive scheme, with seven projects already under implementation." src ="https://img.etimg.com/thumb/msid-132089171,width-300,height-225,imgsize-123858,resizemode-75/he-added-that-indias-coal-gasification-mission-is-targeting-100-million-tonnes-by-2030-supported-by-an-8500-crore-incentive-scheme-with-seven-projects-already-under-implementation-.jpg">Agencies
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Coal India prepares to invest 19 billion rupees ($ 200.7 million) in research study and advancement by 2030, the state-run miner stated on Tuesday.

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The miner is looking into tidy coal, net-zero innovations, sustainable products, mine re-purposing, and healing of uncommon earth and vital minerals through collaborations with clinical organizations.

Coal India has actually devoted 2.53 billion rupees to 3 Indian Institutes of Technology, it stated, which will be launched in stages.

Its R&D center, called the National Centre for Coal and Energy Research, is likewise managing 19 R&D tasks with an overall investment of 2.25 billion rupees at other clinical organizations.

Coal India’s R&D expense quadrupled to 2.45 billion rupees in financial 2025, from 610 million rupees a year previously, it stated.

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