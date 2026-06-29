Residential sales dip to lowest since Jan 2023

New Delhi: Residential sales have dipped to 90,715 units in April-June quarter, lowest since January 2023, as persistent uncertainty amid the West Asia war and supply chain disruptions impacted the sentiments across the country, according to Anarock data.

With 4,04,005 units sold in FY26, the numbers are lowest since FY23.

As per the data sales dropped 6%, with 90,715 units sold in the quarter against 96,285 units in Q2 2025. On Q-o-Q basis, housing sales fell 11%.

Read more: Forget rising fuel costs, Delhi-NCR apartment residents may soon face higher maintenance bills

“These numbers are along expected lines, as the Middle East war’s impacts on the entire sector were all too obvious. However, the most sales growth now is in premium housing, GCC-led employment hubs, and infrastructure-driven corridors. Also, the Middle East war’s disruptions and, inevitably, AI-related uncertainties in the IT/ITeS sector have pushed more buyers onto the fence,” said Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Group.

MMR and Bengaluru together accounted for over 48% of total sales in the top 7 cities, with approx. 43,995 units cumulatively sold in these cities in Q2 2026. Of the top cities, only Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bengaluru respectively saw 10%, 2% and 1% yearly sales increases in Q2 2026. Pune saw the steepest yearly decline of 15% in the quarter.

New launches, on the other hand, rose by 7% Y-o-Y – from 98,625 units in Q2 2025 to 1,06,000 units in Q2 2026. MMR and Bengaluru saw the maximum new supply, accounting for 53% of the total new inventory additions across the top 7 cities.

Individually, MMR witnessed a 23% yearly rise and a 14% quarterly decline in new supply. Bengaluru saw new supply rise by a remarkable 41% Y-o-Y in Q2 2026 against Q2 2025, but a 11% quarterly decline.

“New launces remained strong in Q2 2026 annually as large and listed developers launched projects on the massive land parcels they acquired in 2025. However, on quarterly basis, new supply in the top cities dropped by 16% in Q2 2026. Uncertainty-weakened buyer sentiment would also have caused many developers to throttle back new supply,” Puri said.

Quarterly, average residential prices in the top 7 cities rose by a meagre 1% – but rose 7% annually. The annual growth rate has slowed down marginally in this quarter when viewed against the double-digit growth in these cities last year.

At 13%, NCR by far saw the highest annual price surge in Q2 2026, while quarterly growth was a more modest 2%. Bengaluru followed with an 8% annual price jump.

Read more: Delhi NCR’s ‘Ring of Opportunity’ could open up a new era of affordable homes

The top 7 cities saw 1,06,000 new units launched in Q2 2026, against 98,625 units in Q2 2025 – a 7% rise. The key cities contributing to new launches were MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region), Pune, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, which together accounted for 81% of the supply addition.

Available inventory in the top 7 cities rose to more than 6.16 lakh units by Q2 2026-end, against 5.62 lakh units in Q2 2025 – rising by 10% annually. Bengaluru witnessed the highest yearly increase of 34% – from approx. 58,890 units by Q2 2025-end to approx. 79,180 units by Q2 2026-end.