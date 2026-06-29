Tata, Castrol team up for utilized oil circularity

Run-through Tata Motors and Castrol India have actually partnered to release a pilot program for utilized oil recycling in Karnataka. This effort intends to develop a traceable system for gathering and processing utilized engine oil from Tata Motors’ service centers, dealing with a crucial ecological issue. The partnership looks for to develop a scalable design for accountable oil management, adding to a circular vehicle environment in India and lining up with both business’ sustainability objectives. Listen to this post in summed up format

ANI Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles and Castol India Limited signed a memorandum of understanding( MoU )to collectively introduce utilized oil circularity environment throughout the lube worth chain, the commercial lube maker stated on Monday.

Under a pilot program for utilized oil circularity community, the business will construct a traceable system for gathering, saving and channelising utilized engine oil from Tata Motors’ authorised service network in Karnataka. The pact is targeted at attending to an enduring space in the accountable management of utilized oil, a product categorized as contaminated materials.

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Tata Motors’ authorised sales and service touchpoints in Karnataka will function as structured collection points for utilized engine oil, while Castrol will anchor the channelisation of gathered oil to signed up recyclers.

“Responsible used-oil management is central to building a truly circular automotive ecosystem in India. The volume of used engine oil generated across India’s roads each year makes responsible collection and recycling a matter of significant environmental consequence,” stated Vikram Agrawal, Head– Spares and Non-Vehicle Business, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, addind that the car manufacturer is producing a reliable, scalable design that connects accountable collection at its service touchpoints to premium re-refined output.

This effort lines up with Castrol India’s technique to embed recycled products in high-performance lube items and likewise compliments Tata Motors’ more comprehensive sustainability program incorporating electrical cars, CNG platforms and energy-efficient movement options.

Developing a circular economy for lubes needs partnership throughout the whole worth chain, stated Anoop Jindal, Vice President– B2B (OEM) Sales, Castrol India Limited, including that this association with Tata Motors marks its very first OEM cooperation concentrated on constructing a structured environment for accountable used-oil management in India.

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“We are working to strengthen every link in the circularity chain, from collection and channelisation to recycling and reuse. Insights from our used-oil collection pilots in southern India have deepened our understanding of both the opportunities and challenges involved in scaling circularity,” he included.

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