FIFA World Cup: 10 stories shaping the knockouts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI): The FIFA World Cup 2026 has entered the stage where every match could define a nation’s legacy.

The expanded 48-team format has already delivered fresh contenders, surprise results and compelling narratives, and the knockout rounds promise even greater drama, according to a release.

As teams battle for a place in football history, here are ten storylines set to shape the remainder of the tournament.

The Final World Cup Chapter for Messi and Ronaldo?

Every knockout match could be the final FIFA World Cup appearance for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Two players who have dominated world football for over two decades now find themselves just a few victories away from another shot at football’s biggest prize – or one defeat away from bringing their World Cup journeys to an end. Whether either legend can script one final magical run remains one of the tournament’s defining storylines.

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Canada Have Already Shown Anything Is Possible

Canada’s victory over South Africa has provided one of the first major stories of the knockout stage. Their place in the Round of 16 is further proof that the expanded World Cup is creating opportunities for emerging football nations to compete with the traditional powers.

One more victory would send Canada into the quarter-finals and further underline the changing landscape of international football.

Africa Is Dreaming Bigger Than Ever

Following Morocco’s historic semi-final run in 2022, African football has once again made a strong statement. Senegal, Egypt, Ghana and Cape Verde have all shown they can challenge elite opposition, while Cape Verde’s remarkable campaign continues to capture attention.

The knockout rounds present another opportunity for Africa to push the boundaries of what has previously been achieved at the FIFA World Cup.

The Underdogs Are Refusing to Follow the Script

Every FIFA World Cup produces surprise packages, but the 2026 edition has seen several underdogs rewrite expectations.

Cape Verde has emerged as one of the tournament’s biggest stories with a series of composed performances, while DR Congo have shown they can compete fearlessly against established footballing nations. Bosnia & Herzegovina have also made the most of their opportunity on the biggest stage, and Ecuador continue to prove they belong among the tournament’s contenders rather than outsiders. Their progress is a reminder that World Cups are built as much on belief as reputation.

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The Tough Side of the Draw Could Decide the Champions

The knockout bracket has created a challenging route for several title contenders. Portugal face Croatia, and France locking horns with Sweden, while other heavyweight nations are also on course for early blockbuster clashes.

The eventual champions may have to eliminate multiple tournament favourites simply to reach the final.

South America’s Contenders Are Gathering Momentum

Defending champions Argentina remain among the favourites, but they are far from South America’s only hope. Brazil continue to improve, Colombia have quietly emerged as dark horses, while Ecuador have impressed with fearless performances. The continent once again has multiple nations capable of making a deep run towards the trophy.

Europe Looks More Vulnerable Than Expected

Several European heavyweights, like Germany and Belgium, have shown moments of vulnerability during the tournament, leaving the knockout stage more open than many anticipated. There is no runaway favourite, and that uncertainty has given teams from every confederation genuine belief that they can challenge for football’s biggest prize.

A New Superstar Is Waiting to Emerge

Every FIFA World Cup produces a player who captures the imagination of fans around the world. Just as James Rodriguez did in 2014 and Kylian Mbappe in 2018, this tournament could soon unveil its next global superstar. The knockout stage has always been where careers are transformed.

There Are No Second Chances

The group stage allowed room for recovery. The knockout rounds do not. One mistake, one missed opportunity or one moment of brilliance can instantly end four years of preparation. That relentless pressure is what makes knockout football the most compelling stage of the FIFA World Cup.

Football History Will Be Written Again

Every World Cup is remembered for its defining moments rather than its group-stage standings. The knockout rounds are where unforgettable goals, dramatic comebacks and legendary performances are created. With the stakes higher than ever, the journey towards the FIFA World Cup trophy truly begins now.

Watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE and exclusively on Zee 5 in Hindi, English, Malayalam, and Bangla.