Congress: MP CM Yadav ‘mastermind’ of land scam

The Congress has accused Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav of orchestrating a significant land scam for personal enrichment. Party leaders are demanding his resignation and a judicial probe, questioning his silence on allegations of acquiring vast tracts of land in Ujjain. Meanwhile, the BJP has retaliated by accusing Congress leaders of similar land grabs in Karnataka, escalating the political battle over alleged corruption.

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday alleged that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is the “mastermind” behind the “massive land scam” perpetrated for personal gain, and asserted that the party will persist with its quest for accountability.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said the party will continue to demand Yadav’s resignation to hold him accountable.

Also Read: Congress seeks judicial probe into media report on land purchases by MP CM Mohan Yadav’s family in Ujjain

“There is no doubt whatsoever that the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh is the mastermind behind this massive land scam perpetrated for personal gain,” Ramesh said in a post in Hindi on X.

The Congress will persist in its struggle, demanding the Madhya Pradesh CM’s resignation to hold him accountable, as this is the only way to ensure that he is made answerable, Ramesh said.

His remarks followed an X post by Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari in which he questioned the chief minister’s “silence” on the issue.

“Chief Minister, Time is flying! Yet, your ‘silence’ remains! The Madhya Pradesh Congress gave you three days to answer public’s questions! The second day has already passed! The eyes of the entire state are still fixed on you!” Patwari said in his post in Hindi.

There has been no response from the chief minister on the questions raised in the people’s court, Patwari said.

“Ministers have spoken! The organisation has spoken! Official clarifications have been issued, but the public wants to know – when will the chief minister speak himself?” the Congress leader said.

Also Read: Akhilesh Yadav alleges “BJP conspiracy” behind land scam allegations against MP CM Mohan Yadav, says party wants leadership change

“If everything is based on facts, then come before the public! If the Indian Express report is incorrect, then go to court! If the allegations are baseless, present the evidence before the people!” he said.

Also, remember that “silence” is never an answer in a democracy, Patwari said.

“Only one day remains now! The people of Madhya Pradesh are eagerly awaiting your ‘answer’! If the ‘silence’ is not broken even then, the Congress will hold a ‘Corruption Meeting’ on June 30th! It will launch a ‘Jawab Do’ (give an answer) campaign with the public, based on the principle that asking questions is the right of the people! The decision is yours now!” Patwari said.

A report published in the Indian Express last week claimed that Yadav’s family and their real estate firms acquired at least 137 plots spanning 168 acres in Ujjain for Rs 45 crore in two years since December 2023 – mostly in areas benefiting from road projects and land-use changes that his government announced.

The Congress has demanded a judicial probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge into the allegations, and questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the matter.

Hitting back, the BJP alleged that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and his son Priyank Kharge, a minister in the Karnataka government, grabbed land at various locations in the southern state by “misusing their power and influence”, and asked why Chief Minister D K Shivakumar does not take action against them.