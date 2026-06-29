Books

Business Anna Ben: I’m uncertain I can manage funny movies By Leslie Atkins - 85

Upgraded on : 29 Jun 2026, 4:16 am 2 years earlier, Anna Ben was seen in PS Vinothraj’sKottukkaali(2024), a peaceful, determined lady with strength beyond her firm and strength beyond scenarios. Off-screen, nevertheless, she is absolutely nothing like the extreme characters she so frequently populates. Where is the chirpy Anna we see off-screen?. The response comes 7 years into her launching withCon Citydirected by debutant Harish Durairaj. “I believe life requires a little drama,” she chuckles when the contrast is explained. “While my characters look extreme, the procedure is really enjoyable. Truthfully,Con Citywill totally alter the track of my profession. This is a totally riotous movie.” Anna Ben shares screen with Arjun Das as his partner-in-crime, Mithra, playing a crucial function in preparing massive rip-offs. The enjoyable that she discusses is enhanced multifold, thanks to the turmoil supplied by popular comics Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Ramesh Thilak, Imman Annachi, and even Vadivukkarasi, a lot that Anna Ben confesses that she, in addition to the other cast members, “were having a hard time to hold their laughs” on set. Surprisingly, this is likewise the very first Tamil movie where Anna has discussions asKottukkaalihad her mainly emoting through her eyes. “When I began the task, I admitted to Harish that I can’t get Tamil so quick, and he guaranteed me that things would be great. On set, he is extremely quickly when it pertains to discussing scenes. I believed, as a non-native speaker, just I was unable to follow what he stated, however even Vadivukkarasi ma’am stated she didn’t comprehend,” she states, providing credit to Harish for pressing her to check out a character, entirely various from what she has actually dealt with in her previous movies.

“Now that I have actually doneCon CityI wish to check out every category out there. Action, drama, love, and whatever else,” hopes Anna, however holds herself back from the funny category. “Although I enjoy funny, I am extremely frightened of operating in the category,” she mentions, before including, “I was not exactly sure how I might pull that off, however I had a blast laughing at the jokes of the other cast members more than my funny parts, however that is an area that I really wish to check out more.” Anna’s worry of the category likewise partly originates from her sensation of “not being prepared enough”. “Most of my movies require particular preparation before shooting. I’m so utilized to that, however here, on the majority of days, I included a blank slate. Harish keeps informing me,’paathukalamwhich was pressure for me. I was that genuine trainee on set, and everybody teased me,” remembers.

While Anna and Arjun were set to star together in a couple of movies beforeCon Citythose jobs never ever materialised. The 2 remained in touch, enthusiastic that the best partnership would come along. When Harish’s movie lastly removed, Anna remembers revealing her appreciation for Arjun on the really first day of shooting. “Most of my films fall under a comparable pattern. I’m normally frightened to relax. I was extremely amazed by Arjun’s function inGBUThose type of efficiencies are extremely challenging for me. I’ve been a fan of his becauseKaithiHe continuously explores various categories and is so available to adjusting to a vast array of characters,” she states.