Anna Ben: I’m uncertain I can manage funny movies

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29 Jun 2026, 4:16 am
2 years earlier, Anna Ben was seen in PS Vinothraj’sKottukkaali(2024), a peaceful, determined lady with strength beyond her firm and strength beyond scenarios. Off-screen, nevertheless, she is absolutely nothing like the extreme characters she so frequently populates. Where is the chirpy Anna we see off-screen?. The response comes 7 years into her launching withCon Citydirected by debutant Harish Durairaj. “I believe life requires a little drama,” she chuckles when the contrast is explained. “While my characters look extreme, the procedure is really enjoyable. Truthfully,Con Citywill totally alter the track of my profession. This is a totally riotous movie.”
Anna Ben shares screen with Arjun Das as his partner-in-crime, Mithra, playing a crucial function in preparing massive rip-offs. The enjoyable that she discusses is enhanced multifold, thanks to the turmoil supplied by popular comics Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Ramesh Thilak, Imman Annachi, and even Vadivukkarasi, a lot that Anna Ben confesses that she, in addition to the other cast members, “were having a hard time to hold their laughs” on set. Surprisingly, this is likewise the very first Tamil movie where Anna has discussions asKottukkaalihad her mainly emoting through her eyes. “When I began the task, I admitted to Harish that I can’t get Tamil so quick, and he guaranteed me that things would be great. On set, he is extremely quickly when it pertains to discussing scenes. I believed, as a non-native speaker, just I was unable to follow what he stated, however even Vadivukkarasi ma’am stated she didn’t comprehend,” she states, providing credit to Harish for pressing her to check out a character, entirely various from what she has actually dealt with in her previous movies.