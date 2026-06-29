Prashanth makes fans sentimental after recreating Jodi dance with Simran; shakes a leg with Sneha

Prashanth, Simran and Sneha Upgraded on : 29 Jun 2026, 3:54 am Star Prashanth, who showed up as an unique visitor on a popular television program, sent out fans on a sentimental journey after coming on phase and dancing with his co-star Simran for the renowned tune’Kadhal Kadithamfrom their 1999 hit movie Jodi. Videos of their dance, recreating the tune on screen after 27 years, is now being extensively shared on social networks. Audiences on X called them the “OG pair” and commented about how it produced a smile on their faces. In the very same program Dance Jodi Dance for Zee Tamil, the Andhagan star shook his leg with star Sneha for another evergreen tune’Anbefrom Shankar’s popular Denims movie, launched in 1998. Sneha belongs to the evaluating panel of the program.

On the work front, Prashanth, who was last seen in Vijay’s The best of All Time in 2024. He is presently aiming for Ranjan– The Advocatedirected by his dad and veteran filmmaker-actor Thiagarajan. Priyanka Rajakumaran, star Devayani’s child, and Hari, kid of manufacturer S Kadiresan (Five Star Creations banner) will debut as leads in the motion picture, which is the main remake of the hit Telugu movie Court: State vs a Nobodywhich launched in 2015.

On the other hand, Simran last played the lead in Sasikumar’s hit film Traveler Familydirected by Abishan Jeevinth. Up next, she will be starring along with Rajinikanth as the female lead in Dharmanwhich is being backed by Kamal Haasan and directed by Ashwath Marimuthu.