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Aparadhi Naanalla to strike theatres today

By
Leslie Atkins
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A poster of Aparadhi Naanalla

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29 Jun 2026, 3:34 am

Aparadhi Naanallawhich marks the directorial launching of Yashanth Kalladka, is set to strike theatres on July 3. The movie’s trailer revealed looks of a prison-set story fixated a murder and the lives of 3 prisoners. It traces occasions inside the prison and how they link to a case outside, recommending that not everybody in jail is always guilty.

Backed by SLV Colours Anugraha Films, the movie is produced by Ajith Chouta Devasya. Yashanth Kalladka, who has actually operated in the market for over 20 years, makes his entry into instructions with this task. Vikram Devadiga and Sandeep Shetty are the executive manufacturers.

The director stated the movie is based upon a genuine occurrence and was later on adjusted into a movie script with included cinematic components. He included that the title shows an easy concept: lots of people wind up in prison even if they are not real culprits.

Lead star Arjun Dev stated he would not expose much about the story, including that it would ruin the experience. He joked that if he spoke more, the director would end up being the “genuine offender.”

Star Amrutha Murthy, who plays a physician in the movie, stated the group consists mainly of beginners. She likewise discussed dealing with Arjun Kapikad, understood in Mangaluru as “Tiger,” and stated the set had a great working environment.

The cast consists of Pramod Shetty, Navil Padi, Ashok Hegde, Neethu Shetty, and others in crucial functions.

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