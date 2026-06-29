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Business Shanthnu shares initially psychological video after Bhagyaraj’s death: ‘I want I might …’ By Leslie Atkins - 77

Upgraded on : 29 Jun 2026, 3:05 am 2 days after famous filmmaker K Bhagyaraj’s death, sorrow continues to stay amongst the Tamil movie theater fraternity and audiences. In the middle of this sorrow-filled time, Shanthnu has actually shared his very first psychological video, revealing his love for his dad on social networks. Publishing a video from Bhagyaraj’s event for his 50 years in movie theater, Shanthnu was seen stating, “If possible, I wish I could give ten years of my life to my father so that for another decade or more, he could make more films and stories to the audiences. As a fan and as a learner, I want to watch them and take in the knowledge.” He captioned the video stating, “Only if I could…” with unfortunate and heartbreak emojis. As quickly as he published the video, messages from his loved ones members, and likewise Bhagyaraj’s fans flooded the remarks area where they extended their assistance to Shanthnu, asking him to “stay strong” in the middle of these hard times.

Director K Bhagyaraj died on Saturday at the age of 73 after struggling with a heart attack, leaving a five-decade-long tradition filled with unforgettable hits like Suvarilladha Chiththirangal( 1979 ),Oru Kai Osai( 1980 ),Mouna Geethangal( 1981 ),Andha 7 Naatkal( 1981 ),Beloved, Darling, Darling( 1982 ),Mundhanai Mudichu( 1983 ),Dhavani Kanavugal( 1984 ),Chinna Veedu( 1985 ),Enga Chinna Rasa( 1987 ), andAvasara Police 100( 1990 ). Numerous individuals, consisting of market veterans and member of the family thronged Bhagyaraj’s house on Saturday and Sunday to pay their last aspects to the veteran.

His eyes were contributed after physician visited his home to gather his organ. The household has actually made the relocation in positioning with a promise from the filmmaker years earlier. His funeral service was performed with complete State honours following CM Vijay’s orders on Sunday.

For the unversed, Shanthnu initially looked like a kid artist in his dad’s Vettiya Madichu Kattu (1998 ), before making his launching as the lead in Sakkarakatti (2008 ). He likewise starred in his dad’s directorial Siddhu +2 (2010 ).