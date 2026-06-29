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Home Books Dhyan Sreenivasan’s next entitled Mini & Cooper, title keep an eye out

Dhyan Sreenivasan’s next entitled Mini & Cooper, title keep an eye out

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Leslie Atkins
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Dhyan Sreenivasan’s Mini & & Cooper poster

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27 Jun 2026, 3:47 pm

Dhyan Sreenivasan is set to heading a brand-new movie entitled Mini & CooperIts title appearance includes Dhyan and a golden retriever canine along with the renowned Mini Cooper vehicle, with some essential landmarks of London in the background. It is discovered that the movie will be shot completely in England, with shooting set up to start in London by the end of August.

Dhyan Sreenivasan’s Mini & Cooper poster

Mini & Cooper is directed by Jomy Kuriakose, whose previous directorial was Made in Caravanstarring Indrans and Annu Antony. The upcoming movie is produced by Roald Thomas under the banner of AWA Movies. Alistair George John and Shantha Neeto are the co-producers.

Dhyan’s newest release was the dream thriller Secret of KalingaThe star is likewise coordinating with Urvashi and Navya Nair for a brand-new movie entitled Visitordirected by Rahul Muraleedharan. His approaching movies likewise consist of Thevardirected by Nijish Sahadevan.

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