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Not a poem, not a lesson: Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan’s hit song appears in Odisha Class 5 English textbook. Netizens react
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Not a poem, not a lesson: Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan’s hit song appears in Odisha Class 5 English textbook. Netizens react
We have all danced to one of Bollywood's most...
Men’s colleges in Chennai become history as they welcome girls for UG programmes
One in every 10 students at Loyola College, which...
Noida schools shift Classes 1 to 8 schedule as Gautam Buddh Nagar issues heat advisory
Noida, Greater Noida revise school timings for Classes 1...
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