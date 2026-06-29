Qualcomm India Opens Registrations for Snapdragon Multiverse Hackathon to Build Multi-Device AI Solutions

India, June 23 —

Bengaluru and Noida challenge invites developers, students and innovators to create practical cross-device AI experiences powered by Snapdragon platforms.

Registrations for the Bengaluru edition are open until June 28, 2026 and the Noida edition till July 5, 2026.

June 23, 2026, Bengaluru: Qualcomm India today announced the Snapdragon Multiverse Hackathon, a two-city developer challenge in Bengaluru and Noida that invites developers, students and innovators to build practical AI applications across PCs, smartphones, IoT devices and the cloud. Registrations are now open for the hackathon, which will be held on July 11-12, 2026 at the Qualcomm Bengaluru campus and July 18-19, 2026 at the Qualcomm Noida campus.

The Snapdragon Multiverse Hackathon is designed to push AI innovation beyond single-device prototypes and help teams solve real problems through connected, intelligent systems. Selected teams will build with Snapdragon-powered AI PCs, mobile devices, Arduino UNO Q and Qualcomm AI Cloud 100, creating experiences where intelligence is distributed across devices for faster, more responsive outcomes.

Participants will define high-impact use cases across productivity, smart infrastructure, intelligent assistants, connected devices and emerging AI-led workflows, with a focus on making AI experiences more useful, accessible and scalable.

OnePlus joins as the Official Mobile Device Partner and Sarvam as the Official AI Partner for both editions. Participants will receive expert mentorship, access to Snapdragon-powered platforms and Qualcomm developer resources, and the opportunity to test ideas in a high-intensity build environment.

Open to teams of three to five developers, the hackathon will feature multiple award categories. Winning teams will receive Snapdragon-powered devices, Qualcomm Developer Relations support and visibility through Qualcomm’s developer ecosystem and community channels. Teams will be selected based on proposal strength, technical approach and real-world application potential.

Through the Snapdragon Multiverse Hackathon, Qualcomm reinforces its commitment to India’s developer ecosystem and to advancing on-device and distributed AI innovation that can address practical challenges across India and beyond.

Limited seats available. Registrations for the Bengaluru edition are open until June 28, 2026 and the Noida edition till July 5, 2026.

To participate, visit: