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SR Capital Senior Secondary School Celebrates International Yoga Day with Enthusiasm and Wellness

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India, June 23 —

New Delhi, 23 June 2026: On the occasion of International Yoga Day, SR Capital Senior Secondary School, Delhi, organised a yoga programme in the school premises. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students and teachers, who came together to practise various yoga asanas, pranayama, and meditation.

The programme aimed to spread awareness about the importance of yoga in daily life and its role in promoting physical fitness, mental balance, concentration, discipline, and overall well-being. Students were encouraged to adopt yoga as a regular practice to lead a healthy, stress-free, energetic, and positive life.

Addressing the participants, the Manager of the school, Mrs. S. K. Yadav, said that yoga is India’s priceless cultural heritage, which has now been embraced by the entire world. She emphasised that yoga is not merely a physical exercise, but a holistic way of life that helps in the all-round development of students. She further stated that S. R. Capital Senior Secondary School gives equal importance to education, health, values, and life skills.

The school stands as a model institution for innovative educational practices and is affiliated with the Bhartiya Shiksha Board. The Board is a frontrunner in implementing the National Education Policy 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework 2023, which provide innovative and transformative guidelines for bringing meaningful change in the education system of our country.

The event reflected the school’s commitment to nurturing students not only academically, but also physically, mentally, culturally, and morally. The active involvement of teachers and students made the programme meaningful and inspiring.

At the end of the programme, all students and teachers took a pledge to practise yoga regularly and to promote a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

This Press Release is distributed by HT Syndication. For queries write to contentservices@htdigital.in

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