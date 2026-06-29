The Glamour Runway 2026 Makes a Spectacular Debut with Grand Launch in Mumbai

India, June 25 —

Mumbai, 25 June 2026: The Glamour Runway 2026, India’s first Travel Fashion Reality Show, was officially unveiled at a grand launch event held at Novotel Mumbai on 24 June 2026, marking the beginning of an ambitious intellectual property that seamlessly blends fashion, travel, culture and storytelling.

The exclusive launch witnessed an overwhelming response from the entertainment industry, fashion fraternity, digital creators, influencers, entrepreneurs and business leaders. The event attracted a large gathering of journalists, photographers, television media, digital publications and content creators, making it one of the most talked-about fashion and entertainment launches of the season.

Conceptualised and produced by Akash Shukla and Vishal Pandey under the banner of Zomex Digital Pvt. Ltd., The Glamour Runway 2026 aims to redefine reality entertainment by taking contestants on an extraordinary journey across multiple destinations, where every city becomes a runway and every challenge celebrates fashion, culture, creativity and local heritage.

The evening featured the official unveiling of the show, presentations on the vision and format, celebrity interactions, red carpet appearances, networking sessions and extensive media engagements, offering guests an exclusive glimpse into India’s first travel-based fashion reality show.

The launch was graced by an illustrious gathering of celebrities, fashion icons and distinguished guests, including renowned fashion designer Archana Kochhar, Actor Sudhanshu Pandey, singer Shibani Kashyap, Music director Rahul Suhas, internationally acclaimed choreographer Abhishek Wagle, actress and television personality Manasvi Vyas, actress Yangshu Shrestha, actor Sanjit Bhandari,Sunny Waghchoure,Sanjay Gujar(Bunty)and Preeti Soni from the popular Golden Guys, actor and creative director Hardik Soni,Srinivas, Shraddha Gandhi, along with Shraddha Pandey and Vishal Pandey. Several leading personalities from the worlds of fashion, entertainment, business and digital media also attended the event, making it one of the most prominent industry gatherings in Mumbai.

Addressing the media, Akash Shukla, Producer of The Glamour Runway 2026, said:

“The response to our launch has exceeded every expectation. Seeing the industry come together to support a completely new entertainment format reinforces our belief that the audience is ready for something fresh and meaningful. The Glamour Runway is more than a reality show-it is a celebration of fashion, travel, culture and emerging talent. This is only the beginning of an exciting journey, and we are committed to building a world-class platform that inspires creators, contestants and audiences alike.”

Producer Vishal Pandey added:

“We are grateful for the incredible support received from our guests, celebrities, partners and the fashion community. The Glamour Runway has been envisioned as a global platform that showcases destinations, talent and creativity while creating meaningful opportunities for brands and creators. The enthusiasm witnessed at the launch motivates us to deliver an exceptional first season.”

The inaugural season of The Glamour Runway 2026 will travel across multiple destinations including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Goa, Jaipur, Lucknow, Indore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Patna, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand, creating destination-led fashion content while celebrating regional cultures, tourism and emerging talent.

The successful launch has generated tremendous excitement among industry stakeholders, media houses, content creators and brand partners, with several collaborations already underway. The show is expected to feature celebrities,influencers,destination-based fashion challenges, immersive storytelling and digital-first content, positioning itself as one of India’s most distinctive and ambitious travel reality entertainment properties.

With its successful launch, The Glamour Runway 2026 has officially begun .It’s a journey towards becoming a landmark platform for fashion, travel and entertainment, promising audiences a fresh, immersive and globally relevant reality show experience.

About The Glamour Runway 2026:

The Glamour Runway 2026 is India’s first Travel Fashion Reality Show, created to celebrate fashion, culture, travel and storytelling through a first-of-its-kind destination-based competition. Produced by Akash Shukla and Vishal Pandey under Zomex Digital Pvt. Ltd., the show will feature aspiring talent competing across multiple cities and international destinations while showcasing the diversity of fashion, tourism and culture. Designed for both television and digital audiences, the platform combines entertainment, travel and lifestyle into a unique viewing experience while offering brands innovative opportunities for nationwide engagement.