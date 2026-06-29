Hong Kong Customs spots hazardous drugs case and takes thought drugs wroth about $1.4 million (with images) ******************************************************************************************

Hong Kong Customs the other day (June 27) identified a drug trafficking case including air freight at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) and took an overall of about 800 grams of believed drug and about 2 kgs of thought methamphetamine with an overall projected market price of about $1.4 million. A single person was detained.

Through danger evaluation, Customs the other day analyzed an air freight consignment showing up from Nigeria, stated as bring clothing and food, at HKIA. Upon assessment, Customs officers spotted suspicious X-ray images on the consignment and discovered an overall of about 800g of presumed drug hidden in 2 canvas frames, with an approximated market price of about $600,000.

After follow-up examinations, Customs officers carried out a regulated shipment operation the other day and apprehended a 33-year-old Indonesian female consignee in Tsim Sha Tsui, who declared to be jobless. Consequently, Customs officers performed a search at her property system in Prince Edward, and even more took about 2kg of thought methamphetamine with an approximated market price of about $800,000.

An examination of the case is continuous.

Customizeds will continue to step up enforcement versus drug trafficking activities through intelligence analysis. The department likewise advises members of the general public to remain alert and not take part in drug trafficking activities for financial return. They need to decline employing or delegation from another celebration to bring regulated products into and out of Hong Kong. They are likewise advised not to bring unidentified products for other individuals.

Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking in an unsafe drug is a major offense. The optimum charge upon conviction is a fine of $5 million and life jail time.

Members of the general public might report any thought drug trafficking activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 182 8080 or its devoted crime-reporting e-mail account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk) or online kind (eform.cefs.gov.hk/ form/ced002/en).