CSD arranges Greater Bay Area Experience Exchange Tour for young fixed up individuals (with images) ******************************************************************************************

Following the inaugural Greater Bay Area Experience Exchange Tour for young fixed up individuals kept in February this year, the Correctional Services Department (CSD) arranged another three-day Greater Bay Area Experience Exchange Tour from June 26 to today (June 28), taking young restored individuals to check out different business and locations in Shenzhen to discover the most recent advancements in development and innovation in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, along with the regional history and culture.

Individuals of the trip were generally young female restored individuals who had actually been associated with the “black-clad violence”The 14 individuals consisted of young restored individuals both under guidance and beyond the guidance duration.

On the preliminary day (June 26) of the trip, individuals initially went to an innovation business in Shenzhen to discover the research study, advancement and application of robotics in the location of health care. They likewise visited the previous head office of the Dongjiang Column and the Tuyang martyrs boneyard to acquire an understanding of the history of the War of Resistance versus Japanese Aggression and to commemorate martyrs who compromised their lives for the country, thus boosting their love for and sense of coming from the nation. On the following day (June 27), the Commissioner of Correctional Services, Mr Wong Kwok-hing, led individuals to go to Dajiang Innovations Technology Company Limited to discover the business’s advancement of unmanned airplane systems.

Today, individuals went to the Shenzhen Space Museum, where they got first-hand understanding of the country’s accomplishments in aerospace innovation advancement through immersive experiences. They then checked out the “Futian Wings” Pengcheng Low-Altitude UAV Exhibition Center and the Huaqiangbei Global AI Application Scenarios Center to find out about the country’s advancements in the low-altitude economy and AI.

A fixed up individual, Ah Yan (pseudonym), who has actually finished her guidance stated that she formerly held mistaken beliefs about the country and was prompted and misguided by papers to devote rioting, for which she was founded guilty and sentenced to jail time. Upon finding out about the CSD’s Greater Bay Area Experience Exchange Tour for fixed up individuals, she took the effort to register. This exchange trip permitted her to witness the fast technological improvement of the country and to acquire a restored understanding of the motherland. She is figured out to turn over a brand-new leaf and actively reintegrate into society. She revealed hope that she might add to the country’s advancement in the future.

The Greater Bay Area Experience Exchange Tour is among the essential efforts under the Project PATH, which intends to allow individuals to find out about Chinese history and witness the country’s success and development through check outs, consequently cultivating a sense of coming from the nation and nationwide identity. The Department will continue to arrange comparable activities to assist fixed up individuals return on the best track. Fixed up individuals who have an interest in taking part after release might go to the appropriate website: https://www.csd.gov.hk/english/reh/reh_community/reh_community_ppplus/ppplus.html.