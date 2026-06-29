Jio Studios and Colour Yellow Productions have actually revealed Chauhaanan action movie starring Ajay Devgn, with a theatrical release set for October 1, 2027. The title statement was made on the birth anniversary of the late action director Veeru Devgan, Ajay Devgn’s daddy.

Ajay Devgn’s action performer Chauhaan revealed; very first appearance revealed, set for October 2027 release

The statement video includes the track’Jumma Chumma Deplaying in the background and closes on the discussion: “Pathaanon se kehna, Chauhaan aa raha hai.” The movie marks Ajay Devgn’s very first partnership with filmmaker Aanand L Rai. Jio Studios functions as both speaker and manufacturer on the job.

Chauhaan is directed by Neeraj Yadav and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aanand L Rai, and Himanshu Sharma under Jio Studios and Colour Yellow Productions. The movie is arranged for a theatrical release on October 1, 2027.

Ajay Devgn’s upcoming slate consists of a mix of follows up and initial tasks throughout several categories. While Dhamaal 4, Drishyam 3, Golmaal 5, and Shaitaan 2 continue developed franchises, movies such as Ranger, Chauhaanand Luv Ranjan’s untitled job include brand-new titles to his line-up. With releases presently prepared throughout 2026 and 2027, the star has a number of tasks at various phases of production and advancement.

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More Pages: Chauhaan Box Office Collection

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