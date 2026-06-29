EXCLUSIVE: ‘Sajid Nadiadwala aka Angel Eyes’ pointed out under Special Thanks in Welcome To The Jungle; Firoz A. Nadiadwallah opens on the touching gesture: “He’s constantly prepared to assist without anticipating anything”

The extremely prepared for Invite To The Jungle has actually lastly been launched and includes numerous surprises. One such surprise can be check out right at the start of the movie, under ‘Special Thanks’.

EXCLUSIVE:’Sajid Nadiadwala aka Angel Eyes ‘discussed under Special Thanks in Welcome To The Jungle; Firoz A. Nadiadwallah opens on the touching gesture:” He’s constantly all set to assist without anticipating anything”

In a heartening relocation, Invite To The Jungle manufacturer Firoz A. Nadiadwallah has actually thanked his cousin bro Sajid Nadiadwala. The opening slate simply does not discuss the name of the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Pvt Ltd head honcho. Rather, he’s credited as ‘Sajid Nadiadwala aka Angel Eyes’.

Bollywood Hungama solely connected to Firoz A. Nadiadwallah to understand the factor behind it. He smiled and responded, “That’s due to the fact that he’s like an angel. He’s constantly prepared to assist everybody. And he does so selflessly; he does not anticipate anything in return.”

Firoz A. Nadiadwallah continued, “He has actually constantly been a fundamental part of my life and has actually stood like a rock behind me. We have actually matured together. There is just a two-year age distinction in between us.”

Firoz A. Nadiadwallah comes from the remarkable Nadiadwala household, which has actually been related to Hindi movie theater for years. Both he and Sajid Nadiadwala are grand sons of A K Nadiadwala. Firoz A. Nadiadwallah’s dad was A G Nadiadwala, while Sajid Nadiadwala is the child of Sulieman Nadiadwala.

Mentioning Invite To The Junglethe comic caper stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan, Late Pankaj Dheer, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh, Bhagya Bhanushali. The story is penned by the late Neeraj Vora and is directed by Ahmed Khan.

Check out: Forget post-credit scenes! Invite To The Jungle surprises audiences with a post-intermission-slate series including Akshay Kumar

More Pages: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection, Welcome To The Jungle Movie Review

Tags: Aftab Shivdasani, Akshay Kumar, Angel Eyes, Arshad Warsi, Bollywood News, Daler Mehndi, Disha Patani, Exclusive, Farida Jalal, Firoz Nadiadwala, Jackie Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Lara Dutta, News, Opens Up, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Raveena Tandon, Sajid Nadiadwala, Shreyas Talpade, Special Thanks, Suniel Shetty, Tusshar Kapoor, Welcome To The Jungle

< h2 alt ="Bollywood News - Live Updates" title ="Bollywood News - Live Updates"> BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Capture us for most current Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies upgrade, Box workplace collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and remain upgraded with most current hindi motion pictures just on Bollywood Hungama.